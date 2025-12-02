Chelsea star reveals the clubs he thinks are challenging Arsenal for the title

Arsenal are widely regarded as the leading contenders for the Premier League title this season, a view supported by their exceptional form in recent months. The Gunners have lost only one league match so far and have consistently demonstrated the quality, cohesion and resilience required of champions. Their performances have positioned them as the team to beat, and overcoming them has proved extremely difficult for opponents across the division.

Arsenal’s Favouritism and Their Form Against Rivals

While Mikel Arteta’s side has not always secured victories in direct clashes with their closest challengers, their ability to collect points consistently elsewhere has strengthened their title credentials. Arsenal have shown that success does not necessarily depend on repeatedly beating major rivals, but rather on maintaining high standards throughout the campaign and avoiding costly slip-ups against teams lower in the table. This approach has elevated them above their competitors, contributing to the growing belief that the title is theirs to lose.

Despite the widespread view that Arsenal are the frontrunners, the Premier League remains highly competitive, and several clubs continue to see themselves as part of the title race. The nature of the competition means that even the strongest teams cannot afford complacency, and Arsenal will be aware that their rivals are striving to close the gap.

Enzo Fernandez’s Perspective on the Title Race

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, following the 1-1 draw at the weekend, believes that his team remain firmly involved in the battle for the top spot. The Argentine has been an influential figure for the Blues this season and is determined to ensure that they remain competitive throughout the campaign. Speaking about the race, he expressed confidence in Chelsea’s prospects and highlighted the strength of several Premier League sides. As quoted by Give Me Sport, he stated, ‘Of course we are title contenders. This season, there are many contenders, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United. All the teams are battling towards the top. There are some very strong Premier League sides. Arsenal have also been doing really well for many years. And Liverpool are a great side. I am not going to choose one because they are all good.’

His comments reinforce the belief that the title race remains open, even as Arsenal continue to set the pace.

