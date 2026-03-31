Chelsea star says trusting Mikel Arteta is rewarding for Arsenal

Marc Cucurella believes that Arsenal’s decision to maintain Mikel Arteta as manager through both successful and challenging periods is beginning to pay off. The Gunners are performing strongly this season and have the potential to end the campaign as Premier League champions after finishing second in three consecutive seasons. Arteta has been in charge since the end of 2019 and has transformed the club’s culture, making Arsenal a far stronger and more cohesive team than the one he inherited upon returning to North London.

In contrast, Chelsea have experienced considerable instability, changing managers multiple times and already appointing two coaches this season alone. This lack of continuity highlights the value of long-term planning and a steady managerial approach, as evidenced by Arsenal’s improvements under Arteta.

Stability and Progress

Cucurella has cited Arsenal as an example of the importance of stability in football and explained his perspective to The Athletic. He stated, “You need a process for every player to understand what we need to do. In our last months with Maresca, we played almost by heart. If we changed the system, we knew what we had to do. You need that time. Look at Arsenal now, who are fighting for every trophy. They’ve been with (Mikel) Arteta for almost seven years and they have not won much. But that trust in the project gives rewards.”

Trust in the Project

Arsenal’s commitment to retaining Arteta has allowed the squad to develop a clear understanding of tactics and expectations, fostering a sense of unity and consistency across the team. The club’s long-term approach has delivered measurable improvements on the pitch, and it would not be surprising if Arteta remained at the helm for up to a decade. By trusting the manager and investing in continuity, Arsenal have created a foundation for sustained progress, positioning themselves as strong contenders in domestic and European competitions while demonstrating the benefits of patience and structured development in football management.