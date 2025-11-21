Chelsea star suffers new freak injury that rules him out of Arsenal game

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Chelsea, as Cole Palmer has now been ruled out of the game. The attacker had been working on returning to full fitness over the past few weeks, having been a key performer for the Blues before suffering a groin injury.

Chelsea had been hopeful that Palmer would recover in time to feature against Arsenal, with reports recently suggesting that he was fit enough to play. However, as the club prepares for their fixtures this month, the manager has revealed that the player has suffered an unusual injury at home.

Palmer Ruled Out

Although Palmer has recovered from his groin problem, he sustained a toe injury in a domestic incident and is now unavailable for the matches Chelsea is set to play this month. This includes the Premier League fixture against Arsenal as well as their Champions League encounter with Barcelona. Speaking to reporters via Standard Sports, Enzo Maresca confirmed:

“He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important – but he won’t be back in the next week.”

Impact on Chelsea

The absence of Palmer represents a setback for Chelsea, who had been counting on the attacker’s creativity and influence in both domestic and European matches. While the injury is minor, the timing is unfortunate, forcing the Blues to adjust their squad selection and tactical approach ahead of two important fixtures. Chelsea will now need to rely on other players to fill the void in their attacking options and maintain momentum across the competitions.

Despite the setback, the club remain hopeful that Palmer will return to full training soon and resume his role in the squad once the recovery period is complete. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be aware that Chelsea will be without one of their key attacking players when the teams meet this weekend.

