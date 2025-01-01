Chelsea star will consider a move to Arsenal for regular game time

Christopher Nkunku is reportedly considering leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window after struggling to secure Premier League minutes in the first half of the season. Despite being one of the most highly sought-after players in Europe before joining Chelsea, the Frenchman has found himself relegated to a role primarily in the club’s European fixtures, rather than the domestic league.

Chelsea’s decision to split their squad into separate groups for the Premier League and European competitions has left Nkunku frustrated with his limited opportunities. According to an exclusive report by Caught Offside, the attacker is now seriously contemplating an exit before the January window closes, as he seeks more consistent playing time.

The report also highlights that Chelsea will need to make a decision soon—whether to honour Nkunku’s request to leave or to retain him until the end of the season. However, there appears to be no shortage of interest in the versatile forward, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation. Among these suitors is Arsenal, a team Nkunku is said to admire and would consider joining to continue his career in England.

Arsenal’s current situation could make Nkunku an attractive addition to their squad. The Gunners are navigating a challenging period without Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined for several months. Adding a player of Nkunku’s calibre would bolster their attacking options, especially during a critical stretch of the season. Known for his technical ability, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, Nkunku could provide the kind of quality Arsenal needs to maintain their momentum in the Premier League and other competitions.

Nkunku remains one of the most talented players on Chelsea’s roster, and while his current lack of minutes is surprising, it might also present an opportunity for Arsenal to swoop in and secure his services. If Chelsea agrees to let him go, signing Nkunku could prove to be a smart move for Arsenal, giving them an edge in their pursuit of silverware this season. For now, much will depend on Chelsea’s willingness to part ways with the French international mid-season.