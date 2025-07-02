Chelsea star’s price tag is revealed after Arsenal bid

Noni Madueke to Arsenal is a transfer that could materialise, as there appears to be some truth to the rumours suggesting the club is interested in signing the attacker. The Gunners are actively seeking to strengthen their squad, and Madueke has emerged as one of the standout players to catch their attention in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side is working diligently to enhance their team and build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Addressing Squad Depth and Tactical Needs

The primary motivation behind targeting Madueke is to secure a reliable alternative to Bukayo Saka. While Saka remains a key figure in the team, Arsenal often struggles when he is sidelined through injury. Having a player of Madueke’s calibre as a backup would provide valuable depth and ensure the team maintains its performance levels regardless of Saka’s availability.

Arsenal has reportedly already tabled a bid for his signature, and a report on Talk Sport has revealed the fee required to sign him. Chelsea is said to be demanding a bid in excess of £45 million to allow Madueke to leave this summer. This sum reflects Madueke’s potential and importance, making any negotiations a significant financial commitment.

Planning for the Future

If Arsenal regards Madueke as a crucial addition to the squad, it is clear that the club must act swiftly to secure his signature. Strengthening the squad with a player capable of providing quality options on the wing is essential for sustaining Arsenal’s ambitions this season.

Given the financial demands involved, the negotiations are likely to be competitive. Nonetheless, Arsenal’s intent to improve the squad is evident, and a move for Madueke could represent a vital step towards achieving their goals.

