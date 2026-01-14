Chelsea sweating over the fitness of three stars before the Arsenal game

Chelsea takes on Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final tonight, and the build-up to the match has been shaped by concerns over the fitness of several key players. It is a significant occasion for the Blues, who see this fixture as an opportunity to move a step closer to the final and challenge one of the strongest sides in the competition.

For Liam Rosenior, the tie represents a valuable chance to demonstrate his ability to trouble top teams. He has the platform to show tactical awareness and ambition against high-level opposition, and the importance of the occasion is not lost on Chelsea. Progressing to the final would provide momentum and reinforce belief within the squad, making victory a clear priority.

Arsenal’s strength and expectations

Arsenal approaches the semi-final with its own ambitions firmly in place. The Gunners are eager to add trophies and are widely regarded as favourites across competitions this season, largely due to their impressive squad depth. When they play, opponents often struggle to contain the quality available, not only in the starting eleven but also among those introduced from the bench.

This depth has allowed Arsenal to maintain a consistently high level, placing pressure on opposing managers to find solutions across the full ninety minutes. Chelsea is well aware that even a strong performance can be undermined by the range of options available to their rivals, which raises the challenge further.

Chelsea fitness concerns ahead of kick-off

Despite confidence drawn from previous experiences, there are notable concerns within the Chelsea camp. Rosenior previously competed well when coaching Strasbourg in France, which will give him the belief that his side can secure a result against Arsenal in their own home. However, preparation has been disrupted by potential injury issues.

According to Football London, Chelsea could be without Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Malo Gusto for the clash. The report states that all three players suffered knocks in their last match and are currently doubtful as the teams prepare to meet. Their availability remains uncertain, adding complexity to team selection and planning.

Even so, Chelsea still boasts a large squad filled with exciting talent. While fitness decisions may be required close to kick off, there is confidence that a competitive side will be fielded, ensuring the semi-final remains a compelling contest between two ambitious clubs.