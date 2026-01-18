Chelsea takes steps that move them closer to beating Arsenal to Ligue 1 star

Jeremy Jacquet has been enjoying an impressive season at Rennes, and the 20-year-old defender has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal. The Gunners view him as a promising young talent who could strengthen their squad in the summer, with the potential to provide both quality and depth in defence.

However, this transfer window presents the possibility of Jacquet moving sooner. Reports suggest that both Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring the player, as they look to bolster their defensive options before the window closes. The urgency for reinforcements has prompted competition for the French defender, making the situation particularly time-sensitive for interested clubs.

Arsenal’s interest amid competing offers

Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen on maintaining Arsenal’s strong finish to the season, and adding a defender like Jacquet could help the team secure more victories in the Premier League. The club have been assessing the player’s potential fit and long-term value, viewing him as a prospect capable of contributing immediately as well as developing into a key figure in the future.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Chelsea appears to be moving fastest. According to Team Talk, the Blues have intensified their pursuit of Jacquet, entering direct discussions with the player. Reports indicate that Jacquet has already signalled his willingness to join Chelsea, which puts pressure on Arsenal to act quickly if they wish to redirect his decision.

Considerations for the young defender

Playing time could prove decisive in Jacquet’s choice. At Chelsea, he may be offered more opportunities to feature regularly this season, whereas competition for places at Arsenal could limit his immediate involvement. For a young player eager to develop and gain top-level experience, the promise of consistent minutes may outweigh other factors in his decision-making process.

With Chelsea reportedly ahead in negotiations, Arsenal face a significant challenge if they are to secure Jacquet before the window closes. The coming weeks will likely determine whether the French defender remains a target for the Gunners or becomes a key addition to their London rivals’ squad.