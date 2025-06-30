Chelsea tells Arsenal their target is available for transfer

Arsenal is reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea, with the London rivals open to parting ways with the attacker.

Nkunku was a standout player during his time in Germany, where he consistently delivered strong performances and established himself as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe. Arsenal had kept tabs on him back then, but Chelsea managed to secure his signature.

A disappointing spell at Chelsea

Despite high expectations, things have not worked out for Nkunku since he moved to Stamford Bridge. Injuries have significantly disrupted his time at the club, and even when fit, he has struggled to regain his form. As a result, he has failed to make the desired impact and has not been able to establish himself as a regular contributor.

Chelsea has responded by adding more attackers to their squad this summer, spending significantly to strengthen that area of their team. With their latest additions, they are now reportedly willing to cash in on Nkunku, having deemed him surplus to requirements.

According to Metro, Chelsea has made it clear to interested clubs, including Arsenal, that Nkunku is available for transfer during this window.

Concerns over signing another Chelsea cast-off

While Arsenal are in the market for new attacking options, the idea of bringing in a struggling player from Chelsea is not especially exciting. It has become a familiar trend, and supporters are understandably concerned that these types of signings do more harm than good to the club’s image.

Nkunku was highly rated in the past, but he has not shown enough in the Premier League to justify a move to the Emirates. Signing a player who has underperformed at a direct rival may not be the best decision, particularly for a club with ambitions to end a long trophy drought.

Arsenal need to target players who can improve the team instantly, and in this case, the best option might be to look elsewhere.

