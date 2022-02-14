Chelsea tipped to eye role for Arsenal target next season

Chelsea are tipped to bring Armando Broja into their first-team plans for next season, with Arsenal believed to be considering a move for him.

The young striker has been opening the eyes of many with his performances this term, scoring a number of goals on loan with Southampton on loan from the Blues, and looking dangerous against a number of top sides.

With him yet to get a serious chance at his parent club, others are believed to be keen to try their hand at his signature, including us who are in desperate need of a goalscorer.

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali is amongst his growing list of admirers.

“Armando Broja, he’s only 20 years of age, he has been sensational since he has broken into the team,” Benali told BBC Radio (via the Daily Echo).

“I genuinely feel as a former defender, I would be thinking that (‘oh no, not you again’). He is strong, powerful, he is positive, he is a threat in the air and he quite clearly can score goals as well.

“He has had a few chances against Tottenham and Man United, where you think maybe he could have converted them, but he is doing so well and he is only 20 years of age.”

Benali then claimed that he had doubts over whether his former side would be able to keep Broja beyond his current loan spell, before tipping Chelsea to give him the chance to impress in their own squad next term instead. He said: “If his stock keeps increasing like it is with the way he is going at the moment, he might potentially be outvalued to a club like Southampton.

“I am hoping that won’t be the case and that he can stay on a permanent deal for a longer period of time, but he’s just a real handful to play against.

“I can’t help but feel that even if he wouldn’t be a starter at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel may want to take him back now that he has shown that he can play in the Premier League, can score in the Premier League and at international level as well.

“He will be a big asset for a team like Chelsea.”

I have to agree with Benali, I struggle to believe that Broja will be leaving the Blues in the summer without getting a chance in the first-team. Whether his chance will come in pre-season. I actually believe that it wouldn’t be absurd for Chelsea to grant the Saints another season with their youngster for him to continue to thrive as he has been this season before bringing him back to West London, but I don’t see them selling to us.

Chelsea haven’t had any issue in selling to us previously, but they are really enjoying getting a lot out of their academy in recent seasons, and I struggle to see them giving up Broja to a rival before giving him a chance in their own side first.

Patrick

