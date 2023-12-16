Chelsea to consider a move for Arsenal man after injury

Chelsea is reportedly considering a move for Aaron Ramsdale after the latest injury to Robert Sanchez, which is expected to keep the Spanish goalkeeper sidelined for weeks.

With the Blues facing challenges in obtaining favourable results this season, the loss of their first-choice goalkeeper was not part of their plans. Following the summer sale of Edouard Mendy and the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid, the injury to Sanchez has left Chelsea without an established goalkeeper.

In response to this situation, Chelsea is contemplating a move for Aaron Ramsdale, reports The Sun. The Arsenal goalkeeper has been on the bench since David Raya assumed the position of their number one goalkeeper, and a potential move to Chelsea could provide him with an opportunity to revive his career.

Ramsdale has expressed a desire to represent England at Euro 2024, and regular playing time at the club level is crucial for achieving this goal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must sign a replacement for Ramsdale if he leaves next month because he is our only trusted alternative in that role.

Letting him leave in the middle of an important season could backfire on us, so we have to ensure that he stays until the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…