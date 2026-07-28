Chelsea to hijack Arsenal’s move for Guimaraes alternative

Arsenal remain keen to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but if they fail to reach an agreement with Newcastle United, they could turn their attention to Alex Scott of Bournemouth, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea, according to Football365.

Scott enjoyed an outstanding season and has reportedly decided against signing a new contract with Bournemouth in an attempt to encourage the club to sell him during the current transfer window.

Bournemouth, however, continue to maintain that the midfielder will remain at the club for another season. While that appears to be their current position, it could change if a suitable offer is submitted in the coming weeks.

Arsenal weighing up alternatives

Arsenal are currently focusing on completing a deal for Guimaraes. However, Newcastle are expected to make negotiations difficult, potentially forcing the Gunners to consider alternative targets before the transfer window closes.

If Arsenal are unable to secure the Brazilian midfielder, Scott has emerged as a leading option. His impressive performances and current contract situation have placed him firmly on the club’s shortlist as they continue to assess their options in the market.

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation

Chelsea are also considering making a fresh approach by submitting a new bid to secure Scott’s signature before Arsenal make a formal move.

Bournemouth had previously informed Chelsea that the midfielder was not available for transfer. However, Scott’s reported decision not to commit to a new contract could leave the club in a more difficult position as the transfer window progresses.

Should Bournemouth decide that a sale is the most practical outcome, interest from multiple clubs could accelerate negotiations. Both Arsenal and Chelsea appear to be monitoring developments closely as they weigh up their next steps.

With Bournemouth determined to protect their position but the player’s future remaining uncertain, the coming weeks could prove decisive. If the club eventually agrees to a transfer, the side that moves most quickly and presents the most convincing offer may ultimately secure Scott’s services before the window closes.

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