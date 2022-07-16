Chelsea tried hard to hijack Jesus from Arsenal – and failed

At the start of the transfer window, many pundits said that Arsenal would find it very hard to bring in any top class players after failing to make the Top Four, especially if we were competing with the two teams that finished above us, in Chelsea and Tottenham, simply because they had qualified for the Champions League, and of course had much more experienced managers.
But today, the agent of our marquee signing Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Chelsea had tried very hard to try and persuade the Brazilian to move to the Emirates instead, but Jesus chose to stick with Arteta‘s project instead.
⚠️ New insight into the Gabriel Jesus transfer. His agent, Marcelo Pettinati, tells me:
“Chelsea were one of the teams that tried to hijack the Arsenal move. They tried very hard in the final days to get him. By that point, we’d already chosen our new project.”#AFC pic.twitter.com/xLYtPe7CQL
Just the fact that a great manager like Thomas Tuchel tried to hijack our deal for Jesus is probably the biggest compliment that he could give the player, considering the striker options already at his disposal, plus the lure of the Champions League on top.
This proves that Mikel Arteta has no problem attracting top players with his vision, and when we start the season with Vieira, Jesus, Marquinhos, Zinchenko, Saliba and an improved Nketiah, we can only expect to be challenging Chelsea and Tottenham for the top ffour positions.
Sam P
Granit Xhaka talks about how important the preseason tour is for the Arsenal team
An agent choosing a project?
An improved Nketiah?
What this “proves” is that if you give the player what he wants salary wise, give the selling club what they want transfer wise and THEN be able to discuss the vision, there’s a great chance of signing the player.
With Chelsea in the turmoil they were in at that time, I’m not sure anyone would consider joining them, especially with the REAL threat of liquidation hanging over them!!
That doesn’t take anything away from this brilliant signing, but let’s be a little more realistic about Chelsea at that time?
After all, they’ve just stolen one of our brightest young stars from under our noses,now that their future has been sorted out.
Agree with you Ken. I think it’s a bit dishonest or misleading when some may suggest Jesus was 100% into Arteta and his vision.
Other factors like
1. Paying wages he wanted
2. Playing position he wanted
3. Walks straight into starting 11
4. A focal point in our attack
Was Chelsea offering the above 4 that we clearly are? Is Jesus a starting striker at Chelsea?
Arteta clearly was an influence and attraction for Jesus, but not the massive magnetic pull some may suggest.
@ken1945
Spot on Gooner…👍🏾
Well it makes sense that Jesus chose us.
Firstly, we are offering the salary that none of the hijackers would offered him.
And he has arteta who he would feel comfortable to work with.
Remember Willian also left Chelsea to join us for same reasons.
A similar case happened with nketia. We did offered him the salary none of the the suitors would have matched plus the legendary number.
As for Saliba, it wasn’t Arteta signing to begin with and he still got contract with the club just like others unwanted players we have seen so far that are still in the team.
The only different thing about him is that, the manager feels he’s ready to become a member of the team after 2 loans.
Chelsea got Sterling, i dont get the article. Both Sterling and Jesus obviously feared their game time would be getting less and less at City. Sterling has probably made a strong move, Jesus not so.
Your the clear definition of the saying “no matter what you do,you can never please human beings”