Chelsea tried hard to hijack Jesus from Arsenal – and failed

At the start of the transfer window, many pundits said that Arsenal would find it very hard to bring in any top class players after failing to make the Top Four, especially if we were competing with the two teams that finished above us, in Chelsea and Tottenham, simply because they had qualified for the Champions League, and of course had much more experienced managers.

But today, the agent of our marquee signing Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Chelsea had tried very hard to try and persuade the Brazilian to move to the Emirates instead, but Jesus chose to stick with Arteta‘s project instead.

⚠️ New insight into the Gabriel Jesus transfer. His agent, Marcelo Pettinati, tells me: “Chelsea were one of the teams that tried to hijack the Arsenal move. They tried very hard in the final days to get him. By that point, we’d already chosen our new project.”#AFC pic.twitter.com/xLYtPe7CQL — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022

Just the fact that a great manager like Thomas Tuchel tried to hijack our deal for Jesus is probably the biggest compliment that he could give the player, considering the striker options already at his disposal, plus the lure of the Champions League on top.

This proves that Mikel Arteta has no problem attracting top players with his vision, and when we start the season with Vieira, Jesus, Marquinhos, Zinchenko, Saliba and an improved Nketiah, we can only expect to be challenging Chelsea and Tottenham for the top ffour positions.

Sam P

