Chelsea turns their attention to Arsenal youngster

Chelsea has joined the list of clubs expressing interest in Folarin Balogun following his impressive loan spell at Reims.

The young Arsenal player has decided to depart the club permanently after opting against going out on loan again. Balogun’s breakout season in France exceeded expectations, and Arsenal currently does not have plans to integrate him as a significant member of their squad.

As a result, Balogun is now seeking a move away from the Emirates, and Chelsea has emerged as a potential suitor. The Blues have been in search of a striker to strengthen their squad, but their pursuit has yet to yield positive results.

According to a report from TalkSport, Chelsea is in talks with the representatives of Balogun as they explore the possibility of adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun did well while playing for us last season and remains one of the finest players to emerge from our academy.

The youngster is destined for greatness, but it is hard for Mikel Arteta to choose between him and Eddie Nketiah and that might be why the club is looking to offload him.

Chelsea will meet our valuation for his signature if they consider him good enough to lead their line from the start of next season.

