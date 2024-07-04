Chelsea turns to another Arsenal target as the Gunners focus on Calafiori

Arsenal has beaten Chelsea in covnincing Riccardo Calafiori to choose them, and the Blues are now pursuing another Gunners target.

Chelsea had been desperate to sign Calafiori after watching him at the Euros, but Arsenal moved ahead in the race for his signature and is close to sealing the deal.

The Gunners are currently in talks to complete the transfer, but Chelsea could sign another of their targets.

A report on Team Talk claims the Gunners are set to miss out on Ajax’s Jorrel Hato to the Blues.

The report claims Chelsea has turned their attention to signing the Dutchman after missing out on Calafiori.

They are confident they can add him to their squad this summer, even though he recently signed a new Ajax contract and looks settled at his present club.

Opinion

Jorrel Hato is one of the finest defenders in the Netherlands, even though he is only 18.

Chelsea has been signing many young players in recent transfer windows, but he might feel the time has not come for him to move to a bigger club.

If he stays for Ajax for another season, we can add him to our squad in 2025.

