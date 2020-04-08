Chelsea urged not to make a move for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho ahead of Chelsea after the Blues are advised not to pursue a deal for him.

Coutinho has struggled to find a home that he can settle since he left Liverpool in 2018.

He joined Barcelona after forcing the move but he has failed to live up to the expectations that have been placed on him.

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but reports claim that the Germans have no plans to keep him on beyond this season and that has placed him back in the transfer market.

Chelsea and Arsenal are two English teams fighting to add him to their squad this summer and the Blues looked to be beating the Gunners to his signature.

Their position on the league table means that they can realistically qualify for the Champions League and Arsenal’s position could see them miss out on a place in Europe.

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf has, however, urged his former side not to sign Coutinho.

“Well, to be really honest, and frank, no [Chelsea should not sign him],” Leboeuf told ESPN FC.

“I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league.”

Coutinho is a great talent and would fit in well at the Emirates and if Chelsea do not follow through on their interest that can only be a good thing for Arsenal.