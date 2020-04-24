Chelsea urged to beat Arsenal to the signing of Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson reckons that Arsenal target Philippe Coutinho should make a move to West London with Chelsea.

Johnson is a former Chelsea and Liverpool player and he believes that his former team has the perfect manager that can get Coutinho back to his best.

Coutinho has struggled since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018. He fell out of favour at the Nou Camp and they shipped him out on-loan to Bayern Munich this season.

He hasn’t been impressive enough for the Germans to make his loan deal permanent and he will have to look for a new home again.

Arsenal is keen to sign him as Mikel Arteta look to bring more creativity to his team in the summer.

However, they face serious competition from Chelsea for his signature and Glen Johnson has urged the Brazilian to join Chelsea instead of the Gunners.

Johnson said as quoted by TalkSport: “Obviously you look on paper at his CV, at the clubs he’s been at, and it’s unbelievable. You don’t get to those clubs without an enormous amount of ability.

“He’s not reached the heights he’s capable of since he’s left Liverpool and it’s hard to put your finger on why.

“I know he’s a quiet guy, a very nice lad, but he’s got a bit of fight about him on the pitch, he wont be pushed around.

“At Barca you go there and there’s a superstar in every corner you look, and maybe he just blended in a little bit rather than being the key man.