Chelsea v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for PL clash

Chelsea will play host to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this evening, with the two teams in contrasting form.
The Blues come into the match with a massive advantage where the form is considered. They secured their place in the FA Cup final with the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend. Before that, they beat Real Madrid in Spain to take their Champions League tie to extra time, with a resounding 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League just before that.
Arsenal have quite the opposite recent form, losing to all of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, with us managing just one goal during that time.
The manager was upbeat on our overall performance last week however, with Fraser Forster in top form in goal to deny us on numerous occasions, but I’m struggling to believe our side will be overly confident going into this evening.
I’m going into tonight’s fixture believing the worst, hoping to be pleasantly surprised by what comes.
I feel like we’ll need to get on the scoresheet first to have any chance of a result tonight, but am struggling to see where one comes from.
I feel like we will limp to a 2-0 loss today, with Ramsdale likely to be our Man of the Match in keeping the scoreline respectable.
How do you see this one playing out? Could some players surprise us with a monster performance today?
Patrick
Arsenal will get turned over like they usually do prob lakaku who is in terrible form will bully the arsenal defence and score a hatrick absolutely no chance of getting anything out of this game and will prob get turned over by man u on Sat that will show how bad things really are!
or you can go to sleep early tonight.
——————MAD ABOUT ARSENAL—————-
This will be a game arsenal will use to kick start their final push and point gathering for the season. Top 4 is sure
Not even in Israel have I seen such great faith
😳😬😁
Good One Gunsmoke.
Don’t start odegard, don’t start lokonga, don’t start teverest, then we can pick up a point from this game
If Arteta uses Lokonga and Smith in midfield , we’ll certainly be destroyed,
We need every available muscle in midfield,
Elneny-Xhaka
A 3-4-3/3-5-2 would be great,
Tavares to stop Recce, Cedric to stop Alonso, Elneny on Timo, Xhaka on Mounts,
We should be fine this way, here’s to hoping we do get something out of this match.
arsenal will win this game under 2.5 goals
I cant see anything but a very heavy defeat but with this team you can never tell
Heart says 1-1
Head says 6-1
Sorry for being negative but after the dross of the last few games what do you expect
The irony of every Arsenal side is when you expect them to be roundly beaten is when they sting their more fancied opponent, only to raise your hope and then dash it again.
Let the game just come and go, you don’t actually know the Arsenal that will turn up
You are right wale, we never know which Arsenal turns up
Just learned that if we lose tonight it will be the first time since Stewart Houston was caretaker boss that we would have lost 4 in a row. I really really hope we don’t break another record tonight.
Really? And they sacked Emery and Wenger despite them never losing 4 in a row.
And 3 of the defeats were against all against midtable clubs!!
Then it’s a sack coming in if we lose. Wait for me, let me get it typing…
tap tap tap tap tap tap…hmm…
“The manager was upbeat on our overall performance last week however, with Fraser Forster in top form in goal to deny us on numerous occasions”
If the manager was upbeat about our performance then he is ‘MAD’ and Arsenal are doomed. I watched all the three games and we were pathetic. When we had possession we were creatively redundant. The team is impotent. If Ben White got any slower he would be going backwards. 50million for ‘Stroller White’. With all the great young talent we have we will not hit the heights because the tactical structure is Sunday league. This will go on for a long time until Saka, Martinelli and ESR have had enough and will move. Arteta STILL has no tactical NOUS…at all.
Low scoring game 0-0 ,1-1 0-1 ,1-0 score but knowing Arsenal we might nick it 2-1 ! All I need to see is some fight
Sorry Kenya, not sharing your optimism, you ain’t nicking this one, we are ready to be “Maguired”
My preferred starting eleven(4-4-2):
Ramsdale
Soares White Gabriel Tavares
Saka Elneny Odegaard Xhaka
Lacazette Martinelli
I’m not expecting anything from this game! On current fom, a loss, but sometimes result can be surprising. Let’s hope Arsenal pass the acid test!
Holding at RB?……..hmmmm