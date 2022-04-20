Chelsea v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for PL clash

Chelsea will play host to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this evening, with the two teams in contrasting form.

The Blues come into the match with a massive advantage where the form is considered. They secured their place in the FA Cup final with the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend. Before that, they beat Real Madrid in Spain to take their Champions League tie to extra time, with a resounding 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League just before that.

Arsenal have quite the opposite recent form, losing to all of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, with us managing just one goal during that time.

The manager was upbeat on our overall performance last week however, with Fraser Forster in top form in goal to deny us on numerous occasions, but I’m struggling to believe our side will be overly confident going into this evening.

I’m going into tonight’s fixture believing the worst, hoping to be pleasantly surprised by what comes.

I feel like we’ll need to get on the scoresheet first to have any chance of a result tonight, but am struggling to see where one comes from.

I feel like we will limp to a 2-0 loss today, with Ramsdale likely to be our Man of the Match in keeping the scoreline respectable.

How do you see this one playing out? Could some players surprise us with a monster performance today?

Patrick