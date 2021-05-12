Chelsea v Arsenal Build-up & Score Prediction for rearranged derby clash

Chelsea will play host to Arsenal tonight in their rearranged matchup, having initially been scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

The Blues will instead take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at the weekend, leading for our fixture to be moved forward, meaning we will be having a rare weekend off.

We come into the clash with intermittent form, with just two wins from our last five in all competitions, both having come against sides at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Pressure is now on our side to end the campaign in a flourish and HOPE that the teams above us falter drastically, otherwise we will be sitting out from European competition next season.

Chelsea on the other-hand are closing in on a top-four finish, have both an FA Cup final and Champions League final to look forward to, whilst in the knowledge that they have only lost twice in their last 26 matches in all competitions.

The Blues will no doubt be the favourites to claim all three points tonight, a result which will cement us out of the European places, and while form will count for nothing once the teams set foot on the pitch, you can’t help but but understand that their sky-high confidence makes them the most likely winners.

I hope I’m wrong, but I can see us going down 3-1 to the Blues tonight. There is little reason to believe we will beat Thomas Tuchel’s organised side, but I hope that we can at least organise our defence. Chelsea are far from the best attacking unit, and remain strong at the back, so I’d happily take a 0-0 on that precedence, but I can see things opening once the initial goal goes in.

Is anyone expecting a performance tonight? Who believes we will bring it to the Blues?

Patrick