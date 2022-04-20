Chelsea v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal are set to take on Chelsea this evening at Stamford Bridge, with doubts over both Alexandre Lacazette and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s involvement.

While the club didn’t mention either of Kieran Tierney or Thomas Partey in their Team News update at Arsenal.com, we are aware that neither is in contention to return today let alone again this season.

The two who were focused on were Lacazette and Tomiyasu, who are both close to making their returns, according to the boss. The Spaniard kept his information on the Frenchman under his hat ahead of the weekend’s match with Southampton however, and we assume that he will remain unavailable.

We are a little more hopeful on Tomi’s return however, with Cedric amongst those to struggle at the weekend, with Arteta claiming he was ‘very, very close’ to a return whilst talking in his pre-match conference.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel

Cedric Odegaard Lokonga Xhaka Tavares

Saka Smith Rowe

With our team seemingly struggling for form, and with the daunting task of going away to the Champions League holders, I sense that the manager will finally give in and change up the system in play. I imagine Arteta will go to a back five with Holding coming into the side as we look to find a way to solidify our defence after some tough weeks.

I recall the boss opting for a back five against the Blues in previous seasons, matching their formation in use, and given our personnel issues, I’m not sure it would be the worst decision.

Do you think Arteta will stick with his recent 4-3-3 formation against Chelsea or do you agree that he will look to change things up?

Patrick