Chelsea v Arsenal form guide and score prediction for today’s crunch meeting

As we all know Arsenal have an amazing record when facing Top Six teams, having not lost once since the beginning of last season, and they will be hoping to continue that run today at Stamford Bridge.

Another omen in the Gunners favour is the fact that they have not lost to their West London neighbours since August 2021 and have had 4 wins and a draw in that run, but the fact is that Chelsea are now playing excellent football under new coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea could be their toughest test this season considering the Gunners are riddled with injuries and have not won since the last international break.

Looking at the current table both teams are neck and neck, with 18 points each, with the Blues just ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

At home this season, Chelsea has two wins, two draws, and one loss (to Man City) in five Premier League matches. The Blues are on a four-game unbeaten streak at home (2 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses) since losing to the Champions on the opening game of the season, whereas Arsenal has recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their away league matches this season.

The Gunners are also winless in their last three away games (0 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses) and haven’t won away since September 15 against Tottenham Hotspur.

In their last six league games, Chelsea has won three, drawn two, and lost one (away at Anfield). Arsenal, meanwhile, has won two, drawn two, and lost two in their last six.

Arsenal are extremely resilient though in these big games and I would expect them to try and defend their goal and look for a breakaway in the first half, and may be a little more adventurous after the break as Chelsea have conceded at least one goal in their last 5 games.

Each teams injury problems may be the decider in this game with doubts over many players ahead of the confirmed teams, but personall I can’t see either side losing this so I am going to go for a tight 1-1 draw.

What result are you expecting?

