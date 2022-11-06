Arsenal have a big challenge ahead of us as we look to return to the top of the Premier League table today, with a trip to London rivals Chelsea this afternoon.
The Gunners have a pretty good record at Stamford Bridge in recent years, including two wins and a draw from our last three league visits there, but our teams arrive here today in different places to previous seasons.
We site at the top vying for first place with current champions Manchester City, while the Blues are licking their wounds from a battering from Brighton, a loss which has left them down in seventh, with even a place in the top four far from guaranteed at this point.
They also come into the game with a number of personnel problems, with a resurgent Kepa ruled out with injury, as well as both wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell missing. We remain with Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner however, while Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t expected to be involved after limping off in midweek.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Jesus
Zinchenko was an unused substitute on Thursday, and could well make his return to the starting line-up, although Kieran Tierney’s performance on Thursday could be difficult to overlook. Whether the Scot is fit and ready to place twice a week is unknown at this point however after playing limited minutes so far this term.
My only worry today is that Jesus’s goalscoring drought will affect our confidence where it counts, while the fact that we have had a days less preparation could well be another negative. I’d love to be wholly convinced that the three points were coming today, but sometimes when you have so much going in your favour is just the time where you become unstuck.
Is anyone else worried by Jesus’s record going into such a big game? What are your predictions this afternoon?
Patrick
Not concerned by Jesus’s lack of scoring. He is not a 20 goals a season striker, hasn’t been past 15 a season for his last three professional clubs. Hie brings so many more players into the game by his movement, work rate and assists. Bangs in 10 – 15 goals in a season, with his other contributions that is a good year.
My prediction was 2-1 to Arsenal in Dan’s game.
Probably KT to start and I hope GJ does find his scoring boots
Without stating the bleeding obvious too much, a win at Chelsea would be a pretty big statement of intent and enhance our aspirations for not only top4 but higher still leaving Chelsea a lot of ground to make up COYG
Got that wrong as it’s Zinchenko
3 – 2 to Arsenal no doubt
Agree. On Jesus, he’s such a force even when not scoring. Holds up well brings others into play and is incredibly strong for his size
Good
2:1 in favour of arsenal