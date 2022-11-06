Arsenal have a big challenge ahead of us as we look to return to the top of the Premier League table today, with a trip to London rivals Chelsea this afternoon.

The Gunners have a pretty good record at Stamford Bridge in recent years, including two wins and a draw from our last three league visits there, but our teams arrive here today in different places to previous seasons.

We site at the top vying for first place with current champions Manchester City, while the Blues are licking their wounds from a battering from Brighton, a loss which has left them down in seventh, with even a place in the top four far from guaranteed at this point.

They also come into the game with a number of personnel problems, with a resurgent Kepa ruled out with injury, as well as both wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell missing. We remain with Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner however, while Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t expected to be involved after limping off in midweek.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

Zinchenko was an unused substitute on Thursday, and could well make his return to the starting line-up, although Kieran Tierney’s performance on Thursday could be difficult to overlook. Whether the Scot is fit and ready to place twice a week is unknown at this point however after playing limited minutes so far this term.

My only worry today is that Jesus’s goalscoring drought will affect our confidence where it counts, while the fact that we have had a days less preparation could well be another negative. I’d love to be wholly convinced that the three points were coming today, but sometimes when you have so much going in your favour is just the time where you become unstuck.

Is anyone else worried by Jesus’s record going into such a big game? What are your predictions this afternoon?

Patrick