Chelsea v Arsenal injury update ahead of London derby Women’s Super League clash

Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League game against Chelsea will take place on Friday 15th March. The London derby is set to kick off at 7pm at Stamford Bridge. All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Arsenal fans can still get there hands on tickets for this WSL clash at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea ticket sales have reached 30,000 for the match. Arsenal received an allocation of 6,113 tickets, and there are 1,000 still available for sale.
With just a little over 2 months remaining of the Women’s Super League 2023-24 season, I thought we’d take a look at who’s injured / unavailable for Friday’s upcoming top-of-the-table clash.
Chelsea injuries
Sam Kerr – ACL
Mia Fishel – ACL
Jorja Fox – ACL
Aniek Nouwen – ACL
Nicky Evrard – hamstring injury
Millie Bright – knee injury
Arsenal injuries
Vivianne Miedema – knee injury
Kaylan Marckese – ACL
Laura Wienroither – ACL
Teyah Goldie – ACL
Lina Hurtig – Back – no return date
Amanda Ilestedt – has been ill but should be back for this match
Both teams have had players on international duty for the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup, but one would anticipate that most players should be available for this upcoming match. The only question mark may be over American players, as they played the full game with USWNT on Monday, winning the tournament – which includes Arsenal’s Emily Fox.
This match could be really season-defining for both teams. Chelsea are still fighting on 4 fronts – for the FA Cup, FA League Cup, WSL & Champions League. While Arsenal only have hopes of retaining the FA League Cup and are being tipped as outsiders in the WSL title race.
What are your thoughts ahead of the game Gooners?
Now that the bit is between you girls teeth, Arsenal must visit the Bridge with a 4 2 3 1 formation.
I would start Russo in this one over the inform Blackstenius.