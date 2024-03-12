Chelsea v Arsenal injury update ahead of London derby Women’s Super League clash

Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League game against Chelsea will take place on Friday 15th March. The London derby is set to kick off at 7pm at Stamford Bridge. All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal fans can still get there hands on tickets for this WSL clash at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea ticket sales have reached 30,000 for the match. Arsenal received an allocation of 6,113 tickets, and there are 1,000 still available for sale.

With just a little over 2 months remaining of the Women’s Super League 2023-24 season, I thought we’d take a look at who’s injured / unavailable for Friday’s upcoming top-of-the-table clash.

Chelsea injuries

Sam Kerr – ACL

Mia Fishel – ACL

Jorja Fox – ACL

Aniek Nouwen – ACL

Nicky Evrard – hamstring injury

Millie Bright – knee injury

Arsenal injuries

Vivianne Miedema – knee injury

Kaylan Marckese – ACL

Laura Wienroither – ACL

Teyah Goldie – ACL

Lina Hurtig – Back – no return date

Amanda Ilestedt – has been ill but should be back for this match

Both teams have had players on international duty for the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup, but one would anticipate that most players should be available for this upcoming match. The only question mark may be over American players, as they played the full game with USWNT on Monday, winning the tournament – which includes Arsenal’s Emily Fox.

This match could be really season-defining for both teams. Chelsea are still fighting on 4 fronts – for the FA Cup, FA League Cup, WSL & Champions League. While Arsenal only have hopes of retaining the FA League Cup and are being tipped as outsiders in the WSL title race.

What are your thoughts ahead of the game Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

