Chelsea v Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Chelsea v Arsenal – The Gunners can win – but will they?
To be absolutely honest I have no idea what to expect from Arsenal at Stamford Bridge tonight. We could see another shocker as we have done many times this season or we could see a repeat of the performance against Man Utd or the 80 minutes against the Blues just a couple of weeks ago.
The lack of consistency from Arsenal, under all three managers this season has been the only consistent thing about this team and that has impacted confidence within the team and in the stands.
It does help that Chelsea are just as inconsistent, that does give hope of a positive result but that is all we have right now, hope.
Arsenal can match Chelsea, they proved that in the game at the Emirates and one can point to some very bad refereeing and lack of concentration at the end as mitigation and so on a positive note, Arsenal can beat Frank Lampard’s men. It is not as if we are playing Liverpool at Anfield.
The defence is better, yes they make the odd howler but nothing compared to what it was like. The midfield is doing far better, especially Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, though lack of creativity remains an issue.
Without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the attack is blunted but Gabriel Martinelli is a potent threat, as much as Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham I would suggest.
So the ingredients are there, but if the mentality is wrong then a defeat looms.
For me, everything will depend on how Mikel Arteta approaches the game. If he sends the players out to defend and hope for a Newcastle United snatch and grab, then do not be surprised if the Blues put Arsenal to the sword. However, if Arteta sends them out to have a right go and be on the front foot then they have a good chance of picking up all three points.
The Chelsea midfield, on paper, is strong but they have been found wanting this season, their defence is not of the highest quality by any stretch of the imagination and they are not much better at creativity this season than Arsenal, so the opportunity is definitely there to register a win at the Bridge.
On balance, I would suggest that a draw is probably the most likely outcome and that is what I am predicting for the game.
Predicted score
Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
0-0 1-1 2-2 or 3-3 it’s bound to be a draw it’s what we do best 😂
Chelsea may have not won many games but they have been consistent against the big 6.
We had a good game against them in the emirates.
And there are many off the pitch scenes which may increase the tempo and pressure of this game.
I am going for a win,3-1 Arsenal.The only way Arsenal will win is if they bag up 2 or more goals.And i also think this is the turning point of the season.
So that’s good for us tonight then-they have lost at home to Bournemouth Southampton and West Ham so why can we not go there and be positive? Isn’t it about time we started drinking from the half-full glass and not the half-Empty one?
The Chavs have shown this season how much they relied on Hazard and are not the side they were.We dominated them at The Emirates and if it wasn’t for a howler from Leno and a Ref who was probably shagging Jorginho’s wife we would have won that game comfortably.
Our performances have improved even if the results have not gone our way. We need the players to step up and take the game to the Chavs. They have proved they are not the side they were and are no better than us.
I hope the front four would wear their scoring boots tonight
Sometimes I feel like we the Arsenal fans are hypocrites. Who on earth doesn’t know our team is poor to the core,the worst group I have seen in ages.
You may lose your memory trying to figure out when we last won a match at anfield,Trafford, lane &the bridge.We actually can count the number of matches we have won this season.
So coming here with some theories on how we can beat Chelsea in our current state is just unrealistic & hypocritical because the players we saw against Sheffield are the same we see today. At our best we can match that result or it can be worse.
Let’s face it,if we can’t improve this team personnel wise we should forget registering a convincing win in the EPL even against the bottom team.
I can’t wait to see the back of this season.
Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1
I doubt our mentality this season,, it would take a long time to eradicate the weak mentality in the team. Against Chelsea the most realistic result is a Chelsea win,, A draw would shock me to be honest..
This is a must win game, a loss would be a disaster, we need to start winning and Arteta needs to start winning, we have been distinctly average under Arteta, our results have been no better than under Emery, in fact, there is an argument that they have been worse, regardless of how people say we have looked on the face of it. Underneath we have been no better at getting results than we had before.
How can you make conclusions on MA when the guy took a relegation team with average players and the worst mentality and tried to work with that in such a short period?
You fans just amaze me sometimes!
Chelsea themselves aren’t that good this season so why won’t an arsenal fan be optimistic of a good result today..coyg you can do this
Enough of the sleep its time to wakeup Laca..This Chelsea team are so damn beatable