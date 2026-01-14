Chelsea v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Chelsea hosts Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in a few hours, and it promises to be a demanding contest for both clubs. The occasion carries significant weight, with a place in the final ultimately at stake and little room for error over the two legs.
Arsenal enters the match with considerable momentum. The Gunners have been tipped to win multiple trophies by the end of the season, and this fixture offers an opportunity to take a decisive step towards silverware. A positive result away from home would place them in a strong position ahead of the return match, reinforcing the belief surrounding Mikel Arteta’s side.
Chelsea challenge under new leadership
Chelsea approaches the semi-final under new management, with Liam Rosenior keen to make an early statement. Having been in the role for just two matches, this represents his biggest test so far and one that may have arrived earlier than ideal. Even so, the home side will be determined to use familiar surroundings to their advantage.
The Blues are fully aware of the scale of the task. They are facing what is widely considered the strongest team in England this season, and any lapse in concentration could prove costly. Chelsea will need to work relentlessly to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and ensure they do not head into the second leg already chasing the tie.
There is also recent encouragement. Chelsea came close to beating Arsenal with ten men when the sides met only weeks ago, a reminder that competitiveness remains despite differences in form. However, circumstances and pressure make this encounter a different proposition entirely.
Arsenal’s confidence and recent dominance
Arsenal travels with confidence rooted in recent history. Their record in this fixture has been impressive, having avoided defeat against Chelsea since August 2021. That run provides both motivation and a standard to uphold as they seek to extend their dominance.
With Rosenior still settling into his role and Arsenal pushing hard for tangible success, the balance of expectation leans towards the visitors. Arsenal’s motivation, depth, and consistency suggest they are well placed to control the tie. As a result, there is a strong sense that the Gunners could return home with an advantage, setting the tone for the decisive second leg and underlining their ambition to secure another trophy.
Prediction
Chelseaa 0-1 Arsenal
Our last few performances at the bridge were awful. Hopefully Arteta will be brave for once and we will play some attacking football…
So long as we dont loose personally I dont care. Happy to take a draw and whoop them at home
My head says a 1 – 1 draw.
Gyokeres.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Skelly. Gabriel. White. Timber.
Raya.
Skelly is the weak link in the team you’ve chosen imho, but with Calafiori and Hincapie both out I’m not sure who else could play there unless Arteta puts Timber at RB with White at RB, but would he gamble on the youngster Salmon alongside Gabriel?
Arteta says Saliba and Trossard are doubts, so I believe he might not want to rush them and risk them getting more injured so Skelly just has to play.
SJ,
Raya? It’s disheartening to Kepa. Revert to Carabao default mode by reinstating Kepa.
I’m guessing Arteta will pick Raya over Kepa because Arteta is ruthless like that and he doesn’t trust most of the second team players.
Injured –
Calafiori
Hincapie
Mosquera
Downman
Saliba
Trossard
I predict we’ll lose today,our recent bad performances will finally be punished today by the young chelsea players who has been given the freedom to express themselves by their new manager.
Rotate and rest players for the Forest game imo.. would
rather prioritize other trophies.. we need to lure Guehi
and from what we have in the academy we are set for
midfielders in the coming seasons..
I prefer Madueke in all cup competitions to Saka. I prefer Merino to Zubimendi in feisty encounters which it is going to be at Chelsea. Skelly can be used in midfield but not a LB.
Gyokeres/Jesus.
Martinelli. Odegaard/Eze. Madueke.
Rice. Merino/Skelly.
Timber. Gabriel. Norgard. White.
Kepa.
Agreed, would too prefer Madueke instead of Saka today, Why? Madueke gets a crack at his old club, and Saka gets more rest. Also between Rice and Zubi, one gets some rest and we put Merino in midfield. Gyokeres has drop to down the packing order for now that Havertz is back. Let Arteta be brave, that’s why Arsenal have strong depth it’s for these situations (cup games)
I feel we’re still playing with the handbrake on tbh. Our control over games is stuttering as is the confidence. We should relax and let go a little and enjoy the pressure because Chelsea will press us hard tonight. Our one-touch passing needs to improve and we need to retain the ball better. Our passing has been quite poor recently. If we fix our issues I can see us beating Chelsea quite convincingly. If not, I fear we may lose by one or two..