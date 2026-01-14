Chelsea v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Chelsea hosts Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in a few hours, and it promises to be a demanding contest for both clubs. The occasion carries significant weight, with a place in the final ultimately at stake and little room for error over the two legs.

Arsenal enters the match with considerable momentum. The Gunners have been tipped to win multiple trophies by the end of the season, and this fixture offers an opportunity to take a decisive step towards silverware. A positive result away from home would place them in a strong position ahead of the return match, reinforcing the belief surrounding Mikel Arteta’s side.

Chelsea challenge under new leadership

Chelsea approaches the semi-final under new management, with Liam Rosenior keen to make an early statement. Having been in the role for just two matches, this represents his biggest test so far and one that may have arrived earlier than ideal. Even so, the home side will be determined to use familiar surroundings to their advantage.

The Blues are fully aware of the scale of the task. They are facing what is widely considered the strongest team in England this season, and any lapse in concentration could prove costly. Chelsea will need to work relentlessly to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and ensure they do not head into the second leg already chasing the tie.

There is also recent encouragement. Chelsea came close to beating Arsenal with ten men when the sides met only weeks ago, a reminder that competitiveness remains despite differences in form. However, circumstances and pressure make this encounter a different proposition entirely.

Arsenal’s confidence and recent dominance

Arsenal travels with confidence rooted in recent history. Their record in this fixture has been impressive, having avoided defeat against Chelsea since August 2021. That run provides both motivation and a standard to uphold as they seek to extend their dominance.

With Rosenior still settling into his role and Arsenal pushing hard for tangible success, the balance of expectation leans towards the visitors. Arsenal’s motivation, depth, and consistency suggest they are well placed to control the tie. As a result, there is a strong sense that the Gunners could return home with an advantage, setting the tone for the decisive second leg and underlining their ambition to secure another trophy.

Prediction

Chelseaa 0-1 Arsenal