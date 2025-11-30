Chelsea v Arsenal: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line Up and Score Prediction

The Gunners are back in Premier League action after their midweek exploits against Bayern Munich and they will be taking on an in form Chelsea side away from home. Table topping Arsenal will go in search of their tenth win of the league campaign when they make the short trip to Stamford Bridge later today. They will also look to restore their seven point lead over Manchester City on the log, following the Citizens win a day earlier. Both sides will be coming into the fixture off the back of midweek wins over Euro giants and they will be brimming with confidence. 2018 was the last time we lost to Chelsea away from home, but Enzo Maresca’s side will fancy their chances after their midweek triumph.
That said, a glance at the recent head to head record is pretty telling and it paints a bleak look for Chelsea. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven competitive meetings with the Blues, winning five of those games over the last four years. It will take an almighty performance from Chelsea to beat Arsenal.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League, round thirteen.
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England.
Kick off: 4.30 pm UK time.
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Team News
Mikel Arteta provided an update on several injured stars in his press conference on Friday. He revealed that Leandro Trossard’s midweek injury is not that serious and he faces a late fitness test to play against Chelsea. Furthermore, he confirmed that Gabriel will spend a spell on the sidelines, but backed him to make a swift return. Updates were also provided on Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres on Arsenal.
Predicted line up
David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.
Score prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal. Drop yours in the comments.
Arsenal to win 0-3
We’re gonna win this 3 – 1 V Confident!!
Although I admire fans confidence in predicting the coming games score, I personally don’t go in for predicting the score myself.
I learned a harsh lesson back as far back as the 1978 FA Cup Final. There we were, 2-0 up against Manchester United with 5 minutes to go. And then there’s me as a 10 year old jumping up and down celebrating what I thought was going to be an easy win. When my wise and now greatly missed Father warned me not to count my chickens to early.
How right he was, 5 minutes later it was 2-2, and my face was a picture. Thankfully Alan Sunderland met a cross from Graham Rix and spared my blushes.
But I’ve never forgot that lesson, hence you will never see me predict my teams score. That experience has scarred me for life. 😂🤦♂️👍
Derek. 1978 we got beaten 1-0 in the FA CUP FINALS by Ipswich Town. If it wasn’t for the brilliant goalkeeping of Pat Jennings, it would have been a demoralising defeat. We played played Manchester United in the 1979 FA CUP FINAL. I was only 9 years of age back then. I too thought we were home and dry. Then there was that 5 minutes of utter chaos with 3 goals in 5 minutes. Then we had the 1980 FA CUP FINAL debacle against West Ham. Willie Young was the creator of the very first professional foul in football. But I’m like you,, I don’t like making predictions. A part of me says a 3-0 victory,, but then I also see a score drawn match. I can see a physically played match with some niggling involved with a few yellow cards and maybe the odd red card involved. Hopefully not from any of our lads. We’ve got a good record at Stamford Bridge,,, but that can always go out the window. Although we are playing away from home, I would like to see the Bayern Munich approach. So easy said than done, but that’s what I would like to see. We need to shut up the Stamford Bridge faithful. Should Col Palmer make an appearance, we need to target his broken toe. You know, tit for tat they will most probably target Martin Odegaard should he come on. Mentioning West Ham earlier, Billy Bonds passed. away. Former West Ham captain. I just hope we take it to Chelsea and don’t play the low block. Good to see Mikel Arteta releasing the hand brakes.
pjennings,
My bad, yes your right. Of course it was 1979, I told you I was mentally scarred didn’t I😂.
And then the next year in 1980, we had all those replays V Liverpool. And then looked a spent force when losing to West Ham in the FA Cup Final. And then a week later losing on penalty’s to Valencia in a European Final.
Thanks for the original correction by the way. 👍
Luckly for you then the chicken was home and roosted! Difficult match away from home, hope we win and convincingly to maintain the gap and knock off the confidence in them for a title challenge.
Was quite relaxed in mid-week can’t say that now,
Kenya001,
Yes thankfully I got to count my chickens. But I’ve never counted them since.😂👍
At least you can count your eggs
Ola,
After that 1979 Final my mind was scrambled to be fare. 😂👍
DEREK
It should also teach you, never say never
Gunsmoke,
👍
Arsenal to win the match by 2 goals to 1
The way Chelsea play, might end up being an open game that suits us at the end. 3-1 perhaps and madueke adding a couple to to make it a thumping 5-1 . Or we make it a boring 1- 0 score and just grind it out. It really depends on Arsenal right now, whatever suits us!
3-0 to the Arsenal. There is a huge quality and depth gap between the teams. Only two players from Chelsea would make Arsenal first 15..