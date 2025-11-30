Chelsea v Arsenal: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line Up and Score Prediction

The Gunners are back in Premier League action after their midweek exploits against Bayern Munich and they will be taking on an in form Chelsea side away from home. Table topping Arsenal will go in search of their tenth win of the league campaign when they make the short trip to Stamford Bridge later today. They will also look to restore their seven point lead over Manchester City on the log, following the Citizens win a day earlier. Both sides will be coming into the fixture off the back of midweek wins over Euro giants and they will be brimming with confidence. 2018 was the last time we lost to Chelsea away from home, but Enzo Maresca’s side will fancy their chances after their midweek triumph.

That said, a glance at the recent head to head record is pretty telling and it paints a bleak look for Chelsea. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven competitive meetings with the Blues, winning five of those games over the last four years. It will take an almighty performance from Chelsea to beat Arsenal.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League, round thirteen.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Kick off: 4.30 pm UK time.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Team News

Mikel Arteta provided an update on several injured stars in his press conference on Friday. He revealed that Leandro Trossard’s midweek injury is not that serious and he faces a late fitness test to play against Chelsea. Furthermore, he confirmed that Gabriel will spend a spell on the sidelines, but backed him to make a swift return. Updates were also provided on Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres on Arsenal.

Predicted line up

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.

Score prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal. Drop yours in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth</p

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…