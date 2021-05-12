Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Arsenal absorb the pressure to grab unlikely Double over the Blues

No one expected that going to Stamford Bridge would be easy for Arsenal, and it certainly looked like Chelsea meant business straight from the kick off, and after just ten minutes Kai Havertz should have put the Blues ahead but his easy chip over Leno flew way over the bar.
But against the run of play, Jorginho gifted the Gunners a goal after just 15 minutes with an awful back pass to Kepa. He somehow managed to keep it out (illegally I may add), and Aubameyang pounced and slipped the ball back to Smith-Rowe who scuffed it against the post and in to put Arsenal ahead.
Arsenal then sat back and left Chelsea to try and break them down, and Mason Mount came close a ouple of times, but we went into the break with a one goal lead. Chelsea had 63% possession at half-time but Arsenal are daring them to try and find a way through.
Arteta must have told them to carry on conceding possession and sitting back, and Chelsea took the invitation and kept pressing. The half time sub Hudson-Odoi blasted one over the bar, and after 15 minutes the Blues had the ball in the back of the net through Pulisic, but it was obviously offside.
Saka hasn’t managed to get into the game and is replaced by Hector Belleroin, and Tuchel throws on Mr Plan B, Olivier Giroud!
Chelsea carried on pressing but looked more and more frustrated as Arsenal kept them at bay, and Arteta tool off captain Aubameyang and put on Lacazette for fresh legs to put the game to bed, while Chelsea put on Ziyech.
Despite 70% possession Chelsea didn’t manage one legal shot on target with just 5 mins to go, but Pulisic finally got one but his shot was too weak to bother Leno, and Arsenal were looking comfortable as the clock ticked down.
But Chelsea piled on even more pressure and looked cetermined to get at least one back and by now I’m biting my nails. Can Arsenal keep hanging on under such pressure?
Six minutes added time only frayed my nerves even more as Arsenal as Arsenal held under pressure. The one time we got into Chelsea’s half, Partey tried to sneak a penalty but he only ended up getting booked for simulation.
What a great win for the Gunners!
Lucky win, but our confidence was very poor. It’ll be interesting to see how Areta and his staffs will fix this problem before next season starts
David Moyes and his staffs could turn the table by recruiting new players like the highly motivated Lingard, so Arsenal should be able to do it as well. Arsenal will be sorry if they can’t extend Smith-Rowe’s contract, because he’s obviously our most powerful attacker tonight
Our formation and players we chose made it difficult for us to offer a real threat on the counter and even in possession. Odegaard, Smith-Rowe and Auba were all ineffective. If we actually used wingers Chelsea would’ve suffered in the 2nd half. But who cares because we on I guess.
We couldn’t even break through Chelsea’s high pressing in our area
The playing of Saka as a RWB was totally laughable. Playing Elneny and then Smith-Rowe and Odegaard in such a formation was a mistake
The idea to make Saka cut inside is good, but it’ll only work if we can win the ball possession. Arteta and Edu will have a lot of work in pre-season
That proved my point because it wasn’t going to happen. Should’ve just used a RB
GOT,
You need more players like Partey for example to do that….players that can at least try to absorb pressure, QUALITY players! That’s why I don’t like blaming Partey too much, he is a brave player, the only other player that does that in the whole squad is Lacazette and maybe Ceballos.
That said I hope we don’t sign Ødegaard. There was a situation where he should have taken a shot but he chose to pass. He is kinda passive to me.
What a strange season this is;
First win at OT since 2006
First win at SB since 2012
First loss to Everton
at home since I996
First loss at home to Burnley since 1974.
SB since 2011*** (Van Persie masterclass)
First loss at home to Leicester since 1973
Partey made some heavy touches and misplaced passes tonight, but hopefully he finds his mojo back next season. I agree that this is a strange season, probably because the pandemic isn’t over yet
Believe me, Odegaard is way better than this but he will not reach his full potential here. The squad is generally low on confidence which has affected him a bit but even if not at this club there is still so much more to come from him that will shock people that he was playing like this for us.
Say something about “ inverted wingers” and “ Arteta should stay until December”….
If Arteta is sacked tomorrow, who do you think Arsenal can get to replace him? If Mourinho’s sacking cost was 30 M, let alone Arteta’s
Pick any random guy from the street next to the stadium and name him couch for the rest of the season.The result will be the same(or better) like keeping Arteta.
So you don’t have any idea about the best replacement, only anger towards the man who’s given us three FA Cup trophies as a player and a manager
@ gotaidea. How artera being a player in the teams that won 3 FA CUP makes him a good manager LOL ? Plus he was only involved in 2 ones, not 3. We could find dozens of players that were in arsenal teams and won more than that. I am sorry but this argument is non sense. The one for last year as manager is more solid but still. He did not win it alone and it is a cup. The team got lucky on 2 games, defended greatly, had stunning goals from Auba and stellar display and saves from Martinez… That is not an argument for keeping him even. I highly doubt (and lot of pundits too) he is an exceptional manager
Did not climb any managing ladders like tuchel, Wenger, sarri etc…. Just got here as being supposedly a pep bis. That said, sacking him now is not necesserally the obvious move. Even if i doubt he will improve anything, the club can back him and wait 2021 fall… Hopefully, if things go bad, he won’t have done too much damage with his choice of players (like the big GK mistake of last summer).
Wow!
Gotanidea I strongly suspect you as the admin.
Meanwhile Arteta breaking and creating record; 1st double over Chelsea in over 17 years.
But that was a super boring game. It is not a question of ability, Arsenal simply doesn’t want to play anymore.
The main problem is our players’ confidence. Arteta is full of creative ideas I’ve never seen from Wenger and Emery, but he should fix his players’ mentality first in pre-season or uses an overhaul to do that
Gotanidea, You say Arteta s full of creative ideas you have never seen from Wenger and Emery? What ideas? The same ideas that has the team languish at 10th? Truly you are delusional. I suspect too that you are the admin, and you use the crazy talk to rile up people in order to increase the number of comments
Unlike his predecessors, Arteta has many tactics under his sleeve
We’re stuck at the bottom half of EPL table, because of the series of unnecessary mistakes in the back. The accumulation of those events, like the one tonight, has killed our confidence against big oppositions
gotanidea; Again what tactics? Can you explain? Stop making silly excuses. Just admit you are the admin and this is just a way of garnering more comments. You are always 1st in the comment section and there is no way one person can be that lucky
@Beastmode : He used various tactics in last season’s FA Cup, in the beginning of this season, in EL and in tonight’s game
Gotanidea, Just because he has a variety of tactics doesn’t mean it’s good. Tactics are only as good as the result it produces. Perhaps his changing tactics is because he doesn’t know which one best suit his team, and he hasn’t settled on any and he is just trying swinging it and see which one will stick
You are living to different planet,refusing to see the big picture everybody can see.No matter how many “ inverted wingers “ theories are you fabulating daily,you know nothing about football.Maybe you need a rest
Gotanidea…did u actually say creative ideas….wow…I like how optimistic u are ,its needed sometimes but not all the time…
That was a horrible creative idea from arteta….Good for cup games but league not a chance…
Anyways congrats to the lads, they fought for the points…
Let’s judge Arteta next season, after he fixes his players’ confidence in pre-season
Gily,
This would be unpopular because he is winning right now, but Tuchel has been playing with 5 defenders since he came in despite having good attacking players. I have deliberately visited Chelsea forums and there was no single complain as far as they are winning. Arsenal fans would have complained.
Secondly, about being boring, Chelsea under Tuchel has been boring for most games, they scrapped a lot of games and win by the odd goal and not creating much. To be honest, few Chelsea fans have complained about it but they are generally happy since because the results are there.
But with our fan base, we must find something to moan about even after a win.
We got our goal by pressing them and forcing a mistake which is exactly what you aim to achieve when you press. We defend with a deep block when Chelsea pass the centre circle. But all I keep seeing is that we were terrible.
If it was always about the manager, why can’t Tuchel perform a magic and make Chelsea score? If another team did this against us and won, we would still blame the manager.
Our fan base can never be satisfied.
Save for the last 10mins it was a nothing match which to me deserved a 0-0. I don’t care about their past results but for today this Chelsea team was there for the taking. The formation we used and the players we chose made it difficult for us to offer any real penetration though most would say it helped us in defence. I do think if we switched up and played with wingers in the 2nd half this Chelsea team would’ve been caught badly on the counter with the way they way playing. Anyway we’ll take the win. Leno is the MOTM for me.
Trust the process
Trust the parked bus
Judge Arteta next season, when the players have a fresh start and a new hope
Gotanidea, will arteta suddenly become a new man or sign cr7 and messi?
We all know mourinho, pep, klopp,bielsa tactics…arteta has shown us what he can offer….pack the bus and score a goal….we won the fa cup and shield this way….but league wise, we struggled to create….
He won’t change…let’s be realistic…
Lol. And what about this 2020/21 season ? We finished at a bad 8th place but on a high with fa cup/community shield. Arteta brought Willian, Gabriel, partey. one proven/solid quality per line…
Fresh start after a shaky year with coaching change. Result? We can have hope as fans, i am ok to see… Who knows. But it would be some magic that would go against facts, stats, displays that came so far.
Hard fought disciplined to a man … only aubemayang a dud and saka still out of sorts … didn’t miss Luiz xhaka or bellerin for a second … pity couldn’t replicate that against villareal though
Great but terrible….probably the least deserving win for any team this whole season.
I trust MA will realise and admit to this after the game…otherwise how can we improve if we are so good??
Boring boring Arsenal;)
Chelsea not at the races thinking of fa cup and Europe.
We got lucky and did very little to win this.
Well done for hanging on and doing so odd but this looks like the personification of rudderless football
Don’t be fooled by score-we play absolutely nothing!Disgusting,11 players behind the ball,in a 30 meters area in front of Leno,bombing everything forward and hoping for an Auba run.This is how we won FA Cup.,playing nothing.What kind of football is that,without even touching the ball?No shoots on target at all.No attacks,just desperate defending,a la Simeone.Tony Pulis will be jealous for this kind of crap.Arteta out,the man is delusional,desperate,trying to save his skin and reputation in any way,riding his luck all the way to the end.Chelsea looks like 2010 Barcelona,excenging 20-25 passes without any Arsenal player touching the ball.If this is the brand of football we are trying to preserve keeping Arteta,I don’t want any football.Coz this is not football,this is shiite and embarassing.Arteta out,what this man can do to be kicked out the door?Looks like he’s untouchable and I don’t know why.His incompetence and amateurism can be seen from de moon.Out,out,out,now!
What a disgraceful post! You should be ashamed of yourself! You are spoilt, self entitled and the very worst sort of moany. miserable fan. SHAME ON YOU !
I know,telling the truth always hurt the feelings.But it must be done.Shame on you for negating what we all see,live-a shiite team ,playing a crapppy football,coached by a novice who doesn’t know the ABC of management..
We all saw the negative & creative (GAI) soccer ever played by Arsenal. Yet for those fans who are obsessed with Arteta (may be his hairstyles) couldn’t see it. What’s an irony!!!
Smr top class Player👌🏼
MotM for me
Very powerfull play, like him much more than odegard.
But must say, we were awful today. We still have no clear plan
All the creative arteta tactics / tricks no ? You does not seem to buy them…
Very unexpected win but lets be honest, we got dominated hard.
Back in December we were much better involved in thr game but today Chelsea were all over us.
Great result, but we got outplayed!
Is it luck ? Or is it arteta Magic 🪄 ?
Doing the double on Chelsea is a proof that we do have quality….If we do shrewed business un the summer than we can have a good season next year
Great 3 points but bloody hell that was horrible to watch yet again .
19 shots to our 5 and over double our passes make for grim reading when you look at the stats ,we have a mountain to climb to get back on lvl terms with teams like Chelsea and I honestly cannot see that happening with Arteta in charge .
Anyway great win and hopefully we can grab the last 6points of the season and put pressure non the spuds .
Arteta continuing the great results against top 6 opposition, and away from home again. Far better than what was happening under pevious managers.
I would always take a scrappy low scoring win away at a top team over dominating possession, but never winning, and often getting stuffed.
But still sit 8th and could possibly finish lower if results go against us and playing football that belongs in the Stone Age .
Not for me I’m afraid .
I remember Scholes commenting years ago that although we played the best football, we never won anything.
Obviously one can play attractive football whilst also being competitive, I am just pointing out the fact we have massively improved against the top 6, and away from home as well. It was all the about the result today!
But we are number 8 and no European soccer.
we have massively improved against the top 6 – we are lucky. No tactics & no fix first 11 but still can win.
Arsenal rode their luck. A win but negative performance. At some point you feel its Chelsea v Sheffield United…..We were dominated through out the game. After our goal, we didn’t create any chance. Anyway, good to get a win at Stamford bridge since 2011 I think…….
Got lucky at times, but first league win in a decade at Chelsea I think, is a fantastic result! And one could tell the players were still playing for Arteta.
Workmanlike. I thought Elneny was good today and a better partner for Partey than Xhaka or Ceballos. Why did Arteta not play him against Villareal in either of the legs? We might have been in the EL final.
Very correct, elneny is so underated …we won the fa cup and shield with him in the line up ….the old Trafford game too, he and party bossed the mancs midfielders….
He’s tidy and always plays safe. But we still need a left-footed DM ahead of him, if we keep using double-pivot formation
And don’t forget the inverted winger!
Arteta creative tactics and experiments… Experimenting on the games that counts… Better to field odegaard recently back from injury and let partey alone as pivot…
This website should be renamed Just Moaning.. No analysis of the game from so called fans.. Just moaning about Arteta all day long.. A good defensive shift from Arsenal.. Well done boys
Mark, I can’t argue with you there
Exactly, and a clean sheet against arguably the most in-form team in the game right now. Not pretty, but we showed lots of grit. Everyone knows we’re not very good right now and nowhere near Chelsea but still complains when we beat Chelsea away. Outrageous!
If this is the way we want to play going forward I don’t want it. The performance was too cowardly. Parking the bus better than the bus driver himself
Simeone also parked six men in the back against Tuchel in CL round of 16 this season, but Tuchel taught him for his negative football. Would you call Simeone coward or prgamatic?
Simeone has 2 EL cups,titles in Spain(ahead of Barcelona or Madrid) and 2 CL finals played.His negative football produced results,Atletico is always a title contender.And you compare him with inept Arteta?
No complain so far the pride was preserved.
Glad for ESR (& Auba)… the double over the Chavs, who’d have thought it?! Normally I’d be twerking and cartwheeling..
We’re up to 8th!! Faint glimmer of St Totteringham’s day??
Twerking and cartwheeling?? hahahaha
Arsenal-esque from Chelsea.
Are we being managed by Mourinho in disguise?
😅 fair point. Same tactic for less money as Mourinho commands higher wages
Why is Odegaard still playing?Slow as a snail,bringing nothing to the team.Send him back to Madrid.ESR is ten times better than him-what a silky player!So,the “ parking bus tactic” became the official tactic at AFC.If the undisputed title for “ the ugliest style of football” was shared by Mourinho-Pukis-Simeone,from now on mediocre Arteta is the the new king.I never witnessed a style so ugly,atrocious ugly ,like Arsenal style.The same Arsenal who ,few years ago,was nicknamed “ the other Barcelona”.Shame on us accepting this big Zero named Arteta destroying the beautiful game we admired for years.Out with Arteta,back to cones in Manchester,he has no olace in North London.
You obviously weren’t around for our double winning year of 1970-71, that’s how we played then.. 1-0 to the Arsenal…love it !!
What a sad bunch of moaners are the posts above mine! I WAS PROUD OF OUR LADS TONIGHT AS THEY PLAYED THEIR HEARTS OUT!
Our defence was superb and Leno, far from needing to be man of the match as one stupid post said, had not that much to do, considering the way we had to defend so deep. What he did, he did well but not many real saves needed, apart from the header he tipped onto the bar
Elneny brilliant and the whole defence too. Partey had a great game too.
Proud to be a GOONER BUT ASHAMED OF SOME OF OUR IMPOSSIBLE TO PLEASE AND FAINT HEARTED FANS ON JA! Talk about pessimists !
Is it difficult to always be the most intellectual person in the room Jon?
He could’ve just said my post was stupid. If you watch the match the from the eye test and common sense its clear Leno is in contention for MOTM. How does he imply he isn’t even in contention for that and call me stupid?? haha some of you people really complicate football.
The way we played says it all! We won against liverpool last season the same way! Did it change anything? No! If you’re ashamed of us who clearly see that Arteta will only bring us lower and is not worthy of the task and trust given we are also ashamed of you who gives his trust to a rookie manager who made us worse and we became worse than a laughing stock under him with nothing on the pitch to warrant such trust and support.
I can’t wait for next season for you and your likes to reap what you sow supporting arteta.. If Arteta indeed improves us significantly I will apologize but I don’t foresee that happening with a chance closer to 0%
Rashid, you are so wrong in what you say.
This article is about tonight’s game, it’s result and what it means…. look at the league…. one point behind the spuds because of tonight’s result.
I happen to think that MA is out of his depth, but I’m not blind enough to not recognise an excellent win and a great team performance.
Just listening to MA, anyone who thinks he’s lost the dressing room is WRONG.
Well said Jon.
No article will be posted on here that whatever the subject does not morph into a Arteta out fest.
The double over Chelsea – for TONIGHT suffice to say WELL DONE LADS !
Born offended,Jon?Get a glass of water and kiss Arteta’s picture one more time,you are going to feel better.
Ok Jon- like you I will happily take the result over the performance tonight. And the players were sticking strictly to the defensive tactics the manager coached into them for the game.
You, myself, @Ken655BC, Declan etc will know we actually went through the invincible season with a couple of performances like tonight( but that’s never mentioned of course.
So Jon, it’s obvious to me Arteta and Kronke will both be here next season and from August I will be expecting him to get things right, or certainly improve results and performances. Kronke will bear the brunt of the whole fanbase if Arteta is not backed
Whack argument! Leno was easily the man of the match because if for nothing he made two world class saves to deny certain goals when we were under severe pressure. Our attcack was whack but that was largely due to the formation and pressure on us. The defense was good but Chelsea themselves didn’t play that well and Havertz who was their striker offered nothing in the game. Check yourself.
This Chelsea team are in the CL final, fa cup final and were in great form since their new manager arrived…. what on earth did anyone expect us to do?
We were away from home, in terrible form and the fans were demonstrating about the owner.
How many of you have moaned about us not having any tactics?
It was obvious that MA DID have a plan tonight and it worked perfectly – we scored and then absorbed the pressure from chelsea.
A great win, if not great football – all I care about is the win and looking at the league, we are just one point behind the spuds.
Well done lads, it was all about the result AND bragging rights over the two games… six points from six.
HALLELUJAH FOR A PROPER FAN AT LAST ! WELL SAID KEN. I feel ashamed to be numbered among the ridiculous impossible to please moaners on here. THEY ARE A DISGRACE TO OUR CLUB!
WELL SAID KEN AND JON – TOTALLY AGREE.
GIVEN THE WAY THE GAME PLAYED OUT, I thought each and every one of our lads dug in, stuck to their jobs and got the win.
FOR TONIGHT – well done to each and every one of them.
Jon, it’s fine to have an agenda (MA out) but not to recognise an excellent performance by the team and a tactically won battle by MA, is just plain vindictive and makes me wonder what some fans REALLY wanted tonight?!?!
Ken if I may ask, please tell me how the way we scored was part of our plan you say we had?
If it wasn’t for the Chelsea mistake which was barely forced, could you honestly say you would of seen us scoring?
Well PJ-SA, the objective of any game of football, is to score and then win, wouldn’t you say?
We scored…. I couldn’t care less if Chelsea was at fault, we still had to convert that into a goal… and we did.
Then, we absorbed the pressure and, apart from the chance that hit the bar twice, following Leno’s great save, we did it perfectly.
This was despite injuries to both Bellerin and Tierney by the way.
There was not one player who didn’t earn his corn tonight and it’s been a long time since I felt I could say that – credit where credit is due please.
Well done MA and ALL the players.
Let’s not play a game of semantics here Ken. So you do agree that there was no actual plan, as you say it doesn’t matter how we scored just that it somehow happened. Let me tell you it definitely matters in the bigger picture because you only get that luck one every 10-20 games. Personally I’d rather rely on a trusted game plan than luck.
We got lucky, scored and then defended, I agree well.
Where did I say there wasn’t a plan in my post or reply you?
That’s the problem, fans who try to twist words, when they are losing the argument.
Didn’t Aubemeyang have to get to the ball, before crossing for ESR, who had originally pressed the defender into the mistake, to put it into the net?
I’ve seen the goal half a dozen times now and, if we weren’t pressing them, they wouldn’t have made the mistake would they?!?!
If you take time to listen to the players after the game, they are saying EXACTLY what I am saying – but if you don’t agree, that’s just a difference of opinion, so let’s not get personal and agree to disagree – meanwhile I will celebrate 3 points, the double over chelsea and a well earned win… what about you?
“Which was barely forced “
You missed ESR pressing then ?
Our pressing was superb throughout the side tonight.
@AJ Go watch the goal again son. Zouma has 2 very clear passes available one up the line and the other back to Kepa (this is why Kepa was where he was because even he knew he was the correct pass to play at the timd)
Zouma made the pass into Jorginho that was being pressed from both sides. Good pressing I do agree but definitely not a forced error. Zouma had zero pressure and made an unforced error by choosing the incorrect pass.
Go watch it again, Ill wait
SON you condescending fool. I was born in 1953 !!!!!!!!
Thanks for the invitation to watch the goal again.
I repeat – DID YOU NOT SEE ESR CLOSE JORGHINO DOWN ????????????
Why do you think Jorge’ turned towards his own goal and didn’t even look to play wide or forward ?
And as for lack of a game plan , strange how ESR spoke of Arteta working on our pressing all week. – and you couldn’t see that ?????
The fact is you wanted us to go to Chelsea, go toe to toe with them and get best 4 – 0
You could then fire off your small minded Arteta out rants !
By the way ,go watch the bloody goal again !
Off to bed now, it must be way past your bed time.
PJ-SA.
This from the very first report from tonight’s press I found , as it was OBVIOUS what accurate reporting would say;
“ Disrupted by Arsenal’s determined pressing, Chelsea were struggling to play their way out of a tight position when Jorginho made matters worse with a moment of high farce, almost scoring a truly magnificent own-goal with a stray backpass“
WHAT DOES THE OPENING OF THE PIECE SAY ???????
LEARN ABOUT THE BASICS, AND UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU ARE WATCHING ……….. SON !
Well said Ken, if we had gone out and attacked Chelsea tonight and lost heavily some of the so called fans on here would then have said why didn’t Arteta have a plan and not just go gung ho, well he did have a plan and the team stuck to it and ground out a victory over a team that is 4th in the league and in the CL final . Let’s at least give credit where credit is due.
Did not enjoy our football but ESR is my hero. What a great player for a young lad. What a future.
COYG!!! COYG!!!
A no future win. Showed character because they got away with it, but could easily have looked like a bunch of mugs had Chelsea taken their chances.
Despite this result, Arsenal should sack Arteta in the summer. That is the right decision to make. It is not rocket science. Di Matteo won chelsea a champions league trophy, he was sacked the season after. Ranieri against all odds , won Leicester city the EPL, he was sacked the season after. So sacking arteta should not be a difficult decision. It is a sport where result is the only thing that matters. Arteta should pay the price for his foolish decision making. Taking off Aubameyang in that match, not playing Elneny in midfield and his refusal to rest Xhaka in mid week. Arteta must be sacked. I love Arteta, but his time at the club is up.
After stating “I don’t care about the game and result”, how many of us started praying when Pulisic goal was overturned?
A win, is a win, is a win. Not every one is pretty on the eye. Hard fought and well done
Lessons to be learned from the match?Saka should never be played as a RWB again.Odegaard is nothing special .ESR is a real talent, by far and away our best player on the night.Leno and Holding did well but Mari and Gabriel continue to struggle with the pace of the game in the EPL.We got lucky on the night but full credit to the players who showed a lot of resistance.Finally the unfounded speculation that Arteta has lost the dressing room was not apparent to me and the fact that Auba was unhappy when he was subbed is a reaction I want to see from him.
Your post Grandad beats the hysteria from the many.
I just cannot understand the negative comments. We just beat Chelsea, a far superior team. We played hard with heart and passion. Yes we had our backs to the wall for a lot of the game but we didn’t cave in, we didn’t bottle it, we didn’t lose. We won and all you moaning babies are crying about it. I give up with your negativity, some of you need to grow up. Big ups to Jon Fox and Ken1945 for their truthful posts and I, like them, am extremely proud of our performance tonight. Elneny man of the match! Who would have thought? Good night all, sleep well.
Hi Declan, fans have the right to be negative. The day Chelsea sacked Lampard, we were on the same points in the table. This is just a game and we got 3 points. The truth still remains that this season was a disappointment. We dont have anything to play for. Arteta has the resources. But his NAIVETY AND ARROGANCE made us a mid table team.
Naivety I agree
Arrogance. Not sure what you.mean by that
Resource. I think you need to have a look at the squard again
They have millions.of.poinds of talent sitting on the bench
There squad cost a heck of a.lot.more and is far superior
Chelski sack.manager for fun
We don’t have the bottle to do that and that is why we are we are
Nothing to play for… all.games we play there is something to play for and I do think arteta will be the architect of his own down fall but until he has been given the bullet
I will begrudgingly support him and the team and unlike some fans on here I want us to win all the time and not hope we lose so the manager gets the sack
Hi declan, I don’t think any arsenal fan won’t be happy that we won…I bet u we were all on the edges of our seats the 6mins added time..
But as true fans ,who don’t just watch for the thrills of winning one match, we look at the bigger picture and try to understand the future and structure of our Darling club, that is why we moan..
All true fans do it cuz we can defend for 38 games next season, we can’t defend against Brighton, Newcastle etc…
The players will burn out and turn on the coach as we usually see with mourinho…goals brings excitement…
A 5-4 game would always be better than a 1-0 game….
We all love this great club and arteta is not giving us any joy at the moment..period
Well said Instrooments.
Unfortunately a lot of fans are too short sighted to understand the reality
Declan I think you are missing the point.
Everyone is happy that we won, plain and simple. What I’m not happy about is that we got pretty lucky and we played terribly.
The sign of an improving team is consistency and a dedicated game plan. From my perspective what we did tonight was great but definitely not sustainable at all.
If we take our blueprint tonight we’d likely lose 9 out of 10 times. Hoping this gives you some perspective.
I don’t even know what to say, winning away at Chelsea is not easy and we actually defended very well. But going forward I don’t think arteta is the man.
Excellent win and Smith Rowe outstanding 👌 I’m not going to moan about the defensive performance, I’m just happy with the win and doing the double over Chelsea in what has been a very poor season 😄
What a bizarre night, Kev!!
Did you enjoy it Sue 😉 I didn’t expect a win so I’m overjoyed 😄
The goal, yes, the rest – undecided 😄
Yeah but it was always going that way Sue, there’s no way we could go toe to toe with Chelsea we can barely go toe to toe with Villarreal 😂 keep in mind Atletico win most games playing that way.. yeah I’m not a great fan of it but if it’s successful away to the big boys I’ll take that all day long 😄
We have won at Man utd, Leicester and Chelsea and only lost 1-0 to City so 9 out of 12 away to the current top 4 😀
Would’ve been nice to have ended the season with something on it though, Kev. And I’m sorry to sound a miserable biatch… but I still have a Villarreal hangover!
Oh I know Sue, that still bothers me but it’s done now and I don’t think we would have beaten Man u in the final and it would have been horrible losing to them in a european final 😳 we can just sit back and laugh at the losers 😆 the focus now is to beat Palace and Brighton and hope we sneak into Europe 😄
Nice one, Kev, hopefully at the Mancs!!
Palace and Brighton… and plenty of tissues (for our nosebleeds 🤣🤣)
Kev tell edu to just add four players in the summer then we would challenge for the title…bissouma, grealish, zaha, max Aron’s….let’s use our loanees as sweeteners for those deals… Give Villa Nelson or willock, guendouzi, niles, palace too it just needs a good negotiator
I would love to sign Jack Grealish Sekitya but in a pandemic economy I don’t see that happening as Villa will want a huge fee
Edu and Vinai along with Arteta. Feel so powerless. We have to trust these people to make quality judgements in signing players who can take the club forward. Does not look promising. To the rest of you bemoaning the loaners. Get a grip of the big picture and stop taking the crumbs that you are being fed by your betters.
Look my fellow dear Gooners, let us all give credit to where credit is due. And to Arteta and the Gunners for their playing a tactical game ingenuity against Chelsea at away tonight that paid off handsomely for Arsenal. Who beat them narrowly in the game to collect all the points in the match that mattered.
If Arsenal had played the kind of brilliant attacking football against Chelsea tonight which many Gooners on here want to see them play. But will Arsenal be able to sustain it to not be caught on the break?
For, if the Gunners are to sustain pressing the Blue, it means their centrebacks will join the fray of attacking the Blues in their box to try their luck at scoring.