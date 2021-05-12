Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Arsenal absorb the pressure to grab unlikely Double over the Blues

No one expected that going to Stamford Bridge would be easy for Arsenal, and it certainly looked like Chelsea meant business straight from the kick off, and after just ten minutes Kai Havertz should have put the Blues ahead but his easy chip over Leno flew way over the bar.

But against the run of play, Jorginho gifted the Gunners a goal after just 15 minutes with an awful back pass to Kepa. He somehow managed to keep it out (illegally I may add), and Aubameyang pounced and slipped the ball back to Smith-Rowe who scuffed it against the post and in to put Arsenal ahead.

Arsenal then sat back and left Chelsea to try and break them down, and Mason Mount came close a ouple of times, but we went into the break with a one goal lead. Chelsea had 63% possession at half-time but Arsenal are daring them to try and find a way through.

Arteta must have told them to carry on conceding possession and sitting back, and Chelsea took the invitation and kept pressing. The half time sub Hudson-Odoi blasted one over the bar, and after 15 minutes the Blues had the ball in the back of the net through Pulisic, but it was obviously offside.

Saka hasn’t managed to get into the game and is replaced by Hector Belleroin, and Tuchel throws on Mr Plan B, Olivier Giroud!

Chelsea carried on pressing but looked more and more frustrated as Arsenal kept them at bay, and Arteta tool off captain Aubameyang and put on Lacazette for fresh legs to put the game to bed, while Chelsea put on Ziyech.

Despite 70% possession Chelsea didn’t manage one legal shot on target with just 5 mins to go, but Pulisic finally got one but his shot was too weak to bother Leno, and Arsenal were looking comfortable as the clock ticked down.

But Chelsea piled on even more pressure and looked cetermined to get at least one back and by now I’m biting my nails. Can Arsenal keep hanging on under such pressure?

Six minutes added time only frayed my nerves even more as Arsenal as Arsenal held under pressure. The one time we got into Chelsea’s half, Partey tried to sneak a penalty but he only ended up getting booked for simulation.

What a great win for the Gunners!