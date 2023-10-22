Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Great comeback but a poor performance by the Gunners

Match review against Chelsea
Arsenal faced off against across town rivals Chelsea on Saturday night and was really a game of two halves. Arsenal returned from the international break looking a tad sloppy and sluggish and not like the team we saw triumph a win over Manchester City two weeks ago.
Arsenal started the game against Chelsea on the back foot, Chelsea who have been really struggling to get into form this season, came out of the tunnel raring to go and with a lot of energy that I think caught Arteta and Arsenal off guard. It took only 15 minutes for the home side to go in front, after a header from Mudryk hit the arm of William Saliba and after a quick VAR check, it was given as a penalty. Cole Palmer stepped up for Chelsea and slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of David Raya’s net.
Arsenal hadn’t even found their feet yet and we were already 1-0 behind and looked like they lacked the tempo in the first half to get back into the game. Although we had a few chances and most of the ball, we still looked like the weaker team and just not as organised has Pochettino’s Chelsea, who were keeping a solid line of defence that Arsenal couldn’t seem to break through. Going into the tunnel at half time 1-0 down and with a lot to do.
Arteta tried to change things up and brought on Tomiyasu for Zinchenko at half time, hoping that he’d push the defence forward a bit and bring a bit more pace down the wing. But after just 2 minutes after the restart, Mudryk managed to lob David Raya and find the back of the net putting Chelsea 2-0 up. What I think was originally meant to be a cross, caught Raya off guard and off his line and just out of reach for our Spanish Goalkeeper.
Areta again looked to his bench for a bit of energy and hope to get back into the game and brought on Emilie Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Havertz and Trossard and again Arteta’s super subs made the difference. After a badly timed pass out for Chelsea’s goalkeeper Sanchez landed into the feet of Declan Rice who saw the keeper off his line and went for it, lobbing the keeper and landing in the bottom of the Chelsea net, getting Arsenal back into the game.
The moment the goal went in, Arsenal burst out with energy and looked ready to go and only 7 minutes later, Trossard managed to equalise after a pinpoint cross from Saka landed to the feet of Trossard who buried the ball in the back of the net putting Arsenal level.
Although most would have expected us to easily win, Stamford Bridge is always a tough place to go to and to come back from being 2-0 down to grab a point was a real show of character from the Arsenal squad.
What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Arteta has learn a piece from Jose Mourhino and not Wenger in this case to learn to sub in a must win match early in enough and not dying minutes. We could possibly have won at Stamford if we got our sub on earlier
The oppositions just need to use Christmas-tree formation and park the bus, to counter our 3-2-4-1 formation
The Xmas-tree setup allows them to assign two players on each side against our wingers
One possible solution to break such setup would be making more long diagonal crosses to a tall striker, winger or central-midfielder
This is why I wanted Saka and Odegaard to make more long diagonal passes to Havertz
Only thing way this could work if MA continues to shoehorn Raya into the team is for Raya to be instructed to arrow all those passes now to players beyond the center line. This way, if he misses the mark and we lose possession, we will have enough time to stay compact and defend progressively.
I suspect Havertz is getting back into the starting 11 if Raya stays on as #1 against Sevilla due to this very reason above
MA you bast**d lol, you benched Havertz to show us what we will miss when we started moaning about why he is starting games! Well done! Now enough of that, you made your point alright. Now find your best starting 11 and give us a good 30games run!!
Yes, Raya would need Havertz to escape from the opposition’s high-press sometimes. He can’t always rely on short passes
That’s why you don’t hold a LEVEL 5 COACHING BADGE. December is only around the corner. You can set your Christmas tree 🎄 up with nice little decorations on it. Don’t forget in with order you put the the reindeers in,,,,, oh, and Ruddolf doesn’t sit in the sled 🛷
I mean the highly organized low-block teams often use 4-3-2-1 formation against us
We were saved by the bell, in the end it felt like a massive point if you ask me.
First to begin with the gaffer starting team selection was poor,
The Ukrainian was left to do too much against the tricky and experience Sterling.
How did our only world class player did not start in this one, surely the plan must have been for him to come on in the second half and kill off the game.
Havertz should have been given adequate time to fail on his old stumping ground, his involvement and contributions have been vital in the last too games.
In a nut shell all three Partey , Havertz and Tomi should have started at the Bridge.
We dominate for long spell in an away match hence my rating
Rice – 8
Tossard- 7
Martinelli- 7
Saliba- 7
Magalhaes- 7
Havertz-7
White- 7
Saka – 6
Jesus- 6
Odegaard- 6
Jorginho- 5
Zinchenko- 5
Raya – 5
Rice is my man of the match, as he spearheaded the come back,
I would agree with Partey if fit, but we don’t know enough about his fitness to be definitive. Tomi is a good shout particularly if we are facing tricky wingers away from home. With Zinchenko the hope is that we would have more dominance and creativity in MF.
I think bringing Havertz on later was the right call.
A strong bench and good substitutions were key to the comeback.
REPOSTING (Hoping MA will see it)
Player A
Good Wingspan
Aura + Energy
Proper shithouse, making attackers think twice
Occasional brain fart
More likely to concede from corners and freekicks
Never saw a clean sheet he fancies
Radiating confidence at the back and spreading it
Countless world class saves
Demonstrably shot stopping efficiency
Zesty, Fearless and Clear Communication
Part of a team averaging atleast 65% ball possession all season (rendering passing from the back argument mute)
In tune with the fanbase and their mood
Wants to be there
Brave at all times, including in front of hostile opposition fans
Has a die-hard attitude to facing down attacks and shots
Earned no favors
Player B
Absolutely no wingspan
Doomed Aura except when claiming crosses
Radiate sense of doom when passing from the back
Attackers always feel confident he is there for the taking and they act accordingly
Less likely to concede from corners and freekicks
Increasingly regular brain farts
Never faced a shot he fancies
Barely wants to be there at times
Desperate communication (doom and desperation oozing from every pores when swarmed)
Barely noticed the fans. Can’t channel fanbase energy and use it to the team’s advantage
Has a visibly noticeable “helpless” aura to facing down attacks and shots. Lunges has “whelp! did my best” written all over it whenever a shot left the boot of “any” opponent player
Favors in abundance (gaffer twisted himself in a knot and went out of his way to excuse his doomed back passing attempts”
Pretty easy to guess who is who. Now pick your poison.
Good try!
But you are fooling yourself bigtime if you believe -or even hope- that MA has either the time or the inclination to read JA or any other fan site.
50/50 jon.
50/50. They are humans too. All humans needs feedback, regardless of how much money they are raking in.
How do you suppose they relax during breaks lol? It cant be all tactics, fancy dinners and movies and model girlfriends I imagine
