Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Great comeback but a poor performance by the Gunners

Match review against Chelsea

Arsenal faced off against across town rivals Chelsea on Saturday night and was really a game of two halves. Arsenal returned from the international break looking a tad sloppy and sluggish and not like the team we saw triumph a win over Manchester City two weeks ago.

Arsenal started the game against Chelsea on the back foot, Chelsea who have been really struggling to get into form this season, came out of the tunnel raring to go and with a lot of energy that I think caught Arteta and Arsenal off guard. It took only 15 minutes for the home side to go in front, after a header from Mudryk hit the arm of William Saliba and after a quick VAR check, it was given as a penalty. Cole Palmer stepped up for Chelsea and slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of David Raya’s net.

Arsenal hadn’t even found their feet yet and we were already 1-0 behind and looked like they lacked the tempo in the first half to get back into the game. Although we had a few chances and most of the ball, we still looked like the weaker team and just not as organised has Pochettino’s Chelsea, who were keeping a solid line of defence that Arsenal couldn’t seem to break through. Going into the tunnel at half time 1-0 down and with a lot to do.

Arteta tried to change things up and brought on Tomiyasu for Zinchenko at half time, hoping that he’d push the defence forward a bit and bring a bit more pace down the wing. But after just 2 minutes after the restart, Mudryk managed to lob David Raya and find the back of the net putting Chelsea 2-0 up. What I think was originally meant to be a cross, caught Raya off guard and off his line and just out of reach for our Spanish Goalkeeper.

Areta again looked to his bench for a bit of energy and hope to get back into the game and brought on Emilie Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Havertz and Trossard and again Arteta’s super subs made the difference. After a badly timed pass out for Chelsea’s goalkeeper Sanchez landed into the feet of Declan Rice who saw the keeper off his line and went for it, lobbing the keeper and landing in the bottom of the Chelsea net, getting Arsenal back into the game.

The moment the goal went in, Arsenal burst out with energy and looked ready to go and only 7 minutes later, Trossard managed to equalise after a pinpoint cross from Saka landed to the feet of Trossard who buried the ball in the back of the net putting Arsenal level.

Although most would have expected us to easily win, Stamford Bridge is always a tough place to go to and to come back from being 2-0 down to grab a point was a real show of character from the Arsenal squad.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae