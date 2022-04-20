Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Who would have predicted a 4-2 win to the Gunners?

What an incredible game!
Everyone and their dog expected Arsenal to lose badly to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, especially as Arsenal has lost their last three games to very mediocre teams, so the superstars of Chelsea were actually a scary proposition.
But Mikel Arteta changed his tactics and a few personell, and went out and fought for the points.
Eddie Nketiah put us in front after just 13 minutes thanks to a gift from Christiansen, but just 4 minutes later Xhaka unluckily gave the Blues an equalizer.
But it only took another ten minutes of end to end play, before Smith-Rowe gave Arsenal the lead again. We can’t say it was beautiful football but who cares about that as long as Arsenal went in front?
Sure enough, five minutes later the Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta somehow managed to put Chelsea back in the game and we incredibly went into the break at 2-2.
The second half was just as nerve-wracking, but once Eddie NKetiah put us back in front on the hour mark, Arsenal fans really believed we could win it, and when Azpilicueta pulled Gabriel down in box in aded time it was simply the icing on the cake.
No-one will believe this score if they didn’t watch the game, but I think it is now time to celebrate!
COYG!
Awful performance in the first ten minutes, but amazing effort in the second half. Nketiah is definitely MOTM and I don’t think Lacazette can be a regular starter again
I’m worried about Ramsdale, because he’s been conceded too many easy goals. Elneny’s interceptions seem better than Lokonga, unfortunately Lokonga has to start ahead of him because he’s leaving
A blessed relief. One for us loyal fans. Top 6 and Arteta stays.
Top six and he deserves to get his own CF
I’m still hoping for Nketiah to sign his contract extension though. He seems to have learned a lot from Lacazette about hold-up play
I in particular will not be carried away with one good performance of nkettia and all the praise should go to Muhammad elneny period
You aren’t even credible!!!!!
Hahaha I’m so glad Nketiah scored a brace. Now people won’t see me as dumb when I say Nketiah is better than Laca. Even from a natural talent point of view he’s above Laca. The annoying thing is he should’ve been starting from when the season. Lac wouldn’t even have outscored or gto the same goals as him in the Carabao if he palyed in it.
You’re right kev. Lacazette doesn’t seem to be motivated and is much slower than Nketiah nowadays
Hopefully Nketiah changes his mind of leaving and Balogun returns as a better CF next season
It’s funny because now people will push for Nketiah to start over Laca when it was already obvious since preseason that Nketiah was looking better than Laca and Auba. I will keep on stressing that if Arteta had started with him from the start he would’ve outscored both Laca and Auba. Thankfully I didn’t wait for this match to say so because it was obvious from the eye test. One thing I’ll also say is people should stop overrating top opposition before we play them. Every team is beatable and you should know that when it comes to matches between top teams anything can happen. This is why I hated the talk of a free hit when we were playing Liverpool. Our form then was even far better than now. Thankfully our team doesn’t accept it that way. Now kudos to Arteta and the boys for the win. Arteta deserves a lot of credit for coming out with an effective plan. The MOTM was between Nketiah, Saka and Xhaka but for today Nketiah takes it homes.
Trust the process!….?
the boiz turned up today..please was the nketiah we know🤷🏽♂️😍
I said it earlier that when you expect Arsenal to roll over, that’s when they turn up. Hope we’ll take it a step further by beating Man United next. However, keep your expectations low because you don’t know the Arsenal that’ll turn up
Good hard fought win. We are back on track. Next game v manure
There is a reason the game has to be played.
I eat a humblest pie I’ve ever had. Raise my hands in the air and admit I was dead wrong.
That being said, I really hate Arsenal sometimes. They lose 3 in a row which drains you emotionally. After that you get kind of used to it and are expecting the same. And then they go to SB and score 4. Its just too much emotions goddamit..
I saw this score line, but I never believe it. Congratulations to the gunners
comerade was on beast mood today💪🏽
Well after the two weeks from hell, we can all be happy again. Well done all!!!!!
Good game but not convinced. Its in the same way Arsenal raises your hope and dash it. Where in the world was this performance three matches ago? Its not healthy switching from hopeful to hopeless. 🙄
Not starting Elneny over Lokonga in the last two matches now seems like a crime.
Infact it’s not using him in the last two games.
Kudos to boy. All of them.
*infact it’s a crime not using in the last two games.
Kudos to the boys.
Well who would have thought? I didn’t see that coming .
What crises?
Good win. Chelsea were poor but we stifled them with our numbers in midfield and our press on the whole was good and we’re clinical when we had the chances.
Man Utd next. Just wish we had that commitment the last three matches. Still think we threw 4th place away. What could have been but may still well be..
Good win against a top team. Well done MA and the boys.
I don’t know if Chelsea sprayed that pitch with gasoline. Why is everyone slipping and tumbling – at least not only our players.
May Chelsea win be the restart to a winning run to the end of the season.
I had written us off but credit to every player out there. Nketiah and especially Xhaka who actually held it down today and was constantly in communication with Arteta and the players.
Now it’s a must we win on Saturday.
Liverpool will do us a favor when they play Spurs.
We can’t afford to drop anymore points please
I don’t know what to take from this game. I think Tuchel and Chelsea players took Arsenal lightly. They were also relying on the lack of goals from us.
I still expect more twists and turns.
Tuchel was a savage and ruthless. He took Christensen out after making a fatal mistake in the first half
He could afford it because he’s got plenty of high quality defenders
Fair play to the manager and the boys ,deserved the win when alot of fans thought we would lose me included,so big ups .
Give credit to Arteta for his tactics are credit to the boys. I commented they needed to step up and show something, and they sure did.
94 minutes they got after Chelsea, good fight and spirit, that’s what fans want to see.
Level on points with spuds, squeaky bum time to finish the season. Play hard like that and take your chances.
That was much better we could have easily scored 6 or 7 with better finishing. The 2 Chelsea goals were lucky to say the least and how Mount doesn’t see Red baffles me.
I’ve been saying go 343 for the last 3 games and finally we did and then we win. Without outlr first choice fullbacks it’s the only way to go. Big kudos to Tavares, don’t get me wrong he’s still very raw but the effort was fully there, well done to him.
And then the “mediocre” who’s created more chances than any other player since the turn of the year. He knits everything together and Elneny even though rusty to begin with did well next to Xhaka. These young lads need any experience they can get next to them and it paid off today.
On to Utd at home now and a win puts us back in the driving seat
Sorry should have been “mediocre” ODEGAARD who’s created more chances than any other player since the turn of the year
When you say 6’4 James that Odegaard as created more chances than any other player do you mean Arsenal players or the whole league ?
If only Arteta has been knowledgeable enough to know that elneny is stronger,better&more experienced than lokonga in the defensive midfield&introducing holding&switching to a 3 man defence to cover for injured tierney,we would still be in the driver’s seat in the race for top 4.
Similar to the previous 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations, the 3-4-2-1 will also be cracked by the oppositions at some point. I think we could surprise our next three oppositions, before having to switch back to one of our previous tactics
Chelsea fans we didn’t want to win
Man utd fans it was never a pen
Hahaha salty fans, excellent win now we need to send the mancs to the conference league!
Apologies to my countryman Eddie for writing him off before the game. No one gave him a dog chance to score twice against Chelsea.
My apologies bro, hope you succeed in your quest for switching allegiance to Ghana. See you in Qatar bruv!!!
Well done bys i ddnt see that coming. Bt guys the last 2 games our bys played well only we had many shots on target credit to the keepers
Exactly who would have predicted a win let alone 4-2. That is why I am not excited with the win if though it is much much needed. We couldn’t played the way we played against Palace, Brighton and Soton and win today match and everything become suddenly fine. I will glad trade this win for winning those match. As for Arteta, enough have been said about him but if he has to fcuk it before make it better I will wish him good luck in his future endeavours away from Arsenal. He selected both Holding and MO too late.
Arsenal. Very unpredictable team. Losing those three games before today hurts badly but that’s football. Delighted we won today…