Chelsea v Arsenal Review – Who would have predicted a 4-2 win to the Gunners?

What an incredible game!

Everyone and their dog expected Arsenal to lose badly to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, especially as Arsenal has lost their last three games to very mediocre teams, so the superstars of Chelsea were actually a scary proposition.

But Mikel Arteta changed his tactics and a few personell, and went out and fought for the points.

Eddie Nketiah put us in front after just 13 minutes thanks to a gift from Christiansen, but just 4 minutes later Xhaka unluckily gave the Blues an equalizer.

But it only took another ten minutes of end to end play, before Smith-Rowe gave Arsenal the lead again. We can’t say it was beautiful football but who cares about that as long as Arsenal went in front?

Sure enough, five minutes later the Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta somehow managed to put Chelsea back in the game and we incredibly went into the break at 2-2.

The second half was just as nerve-wracking, but once Eddie NKetiah put us back in front on the hour mark, Arsenal fans really believed we could win it, and when Azpilicueta pulled Gabriel down in box in aded time it was simply the icing on the cake.

No-one will believe this score if they didn’t watch the game, but I think it is now time to celebrate!

COYG!