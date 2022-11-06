Arsenal clinch a deserved victory in the London Derby with Chelsea

Arsenal have returned to the top of the table with a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea, with Gabriel Magalhaes getting the only goal of the game.
The Gunners were quick to assert their dominance at Stamford Bridge, refusing to play like the away team and were quickly on the front foot. The Blues struggled to disrupt us in possession, opting to keep things tight at the back as opposed to closing us down up the field, and it was no surprise to see the two sides go into the break level.
The best chance in the opening 45 minutes came from Gabriel Jesus, who won the ball back in the final third before weaving past three defenders, only for his shot to be blocked on the edge of the box.
The other main talking point came from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lunge on Ben White, with our former striker’s late tackle seeing him pick up a yellow card.
We clearly came out in the second-half on a mission, and the Blues were quickly forced to try and be physical as they tried to stop us from playing. Trevoh Chalobah and Cesar Azpilicueta were both booked shortly after the break, and our best chance of the game so far soon followed. Gabriel Jesus latched onto the loose ball in the box to smash an effort into the far right off the goal, but Edouard Mendy was equal to it.
The opening goal quickly followed however, with the resulting corner sailing through the box and almost straight into the goal, only for Gabriel Magalhaes to get a foot to it on the line to assure us of the opening goal.
Graham Potter quickly reacted to the goal by bringing on Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher, with PEA and Kai Havertz making way, but the direction of the game wasn’t to be changed.
The remainder of the half was played out with very few clearcut chances, despite Chelsea trying to force their way up the field. William Saliba and Ben White were solid in stopping attacks before the could get close and deserve plenty of credit for their role in the victory, which sends us back to the top of the table.
Patrick
Potter didn’t have the guts to make Chelsea play from the back. Maybe because he felt his team were still shaky, but I’m sure Tuchel wouldn’t have done it
Our players’ touches were world-class today. I think our CBs had more confidence to pass to Zinchenko and Partey in tight midfield spaces, as compared to Tierney and Tomiyasu there
Magalhaes, White, Saliba and Partey were magnificent, but my MOTM as Jesus for being a major nuisance to Chelsea’s CBs
Yep, our player’s touches were almost surreal at times. And yeah, agree on Jesus being MOTM, he terrified Chelsea defense.
Jesus won a lot of free kicks for his teammates and made them able to escape from tight situations. Hopefully Nketiah can reach Jesus’ level
Finally you complement the team on a deserved victory. Otherwise you are always complaining we’ll cone short next time against City.
This is because we were dominant since the first half, which wasn’t the case at Old Trafford and against Liverpool
It showed that we were much better than Chelsea and well-deserved to win the game
Totally agree with all of your comments GOI, especially your key players. Chelsea at home just parked the bus but this still a truly imperious performance – rarely do teams play with such a swagger at Stamford Bridge, and if we had needed two I always felt we had more in the tank to get them. A 1 – 0 drubbing and a great watch.
Easy 🙂
A dominant and mature performance from a young team and a young manager 😉
We keep passing the “tests”.
COYG
Wow.
Kudos to the boys.
Take a bow Mikel fuging Arteta. Your road to greatness is yours to lose.
I hope you learn the wrongs from Emery’s 22 unbeaten aftermath to go all the way.
“Fuging”? Whatever that means, in this context!!
A performance defined by control, with almost negligible blips… in fact the only 2 I remember were from Zinchenko, but that’s kind of understandable considering he just returned to fitness. Some lovely midfield play and better finishing would have seen us bury Chelsea like Brighton. The goal might be coming for Jesus, but he needs all the luck for that extra yard….A very comfortable victory with all good performances.
COYG!!!
We have won three games in a row at the Stamford bridge. Impressive…
We may not win the league but we are top of it at the moment and we ain’t a joke this season. It’s high time pundits take us seriously. Lol.
Let’s add some bodies to this team in January to keep us going after the world cup..
And oh Aubamenyang didn’t show any bite. I was a bit worried initially because ex players have a knack of scoring against arsenal…
Gutted Fulham couldn’t hold on yesterday but this win just made my day….COYG
Liverpool can now hammer spurs or they can share the point. Watching the game with ease.
The main point i take from this match is no physical drop in the 2nd half, hell we bodied them😤 our start was more moderate than our usual lightning fast start so a tactical twerk to mitigate what cost us the last few matches
Though it’s only one goal to show for it, Arsenal’s was a complete dominance. Chelsea was lucky not to have been given basket of goals. We are in ascendency. I’m waiting to hear from the pundits. I meant JA pundits as well. I don’t want to hear that this was a lucky win because it was only one goal.
ManU
Spurs
Liverpool
Chelsea
Won 3 and lost just 1 (we were good against manu too but lacked concentration at the back on that day)
Welldone boys. Welldone Arteta
One of our best of the season. The football we’re playing is at a high high level. I really have to give Arteta and his team credit. He’s totally turning this club around. Jesus is an exceptional player even with this goal drought I can hardly say a bad thing bout him. He’s essential to everything we do well. And Gabriel and Saliba partnership is so so good. Let’s also give Gabriel credit for finding his form again too. He’s been massive during this tough schedule. Just well done today boys. Can’t praise them enough
Not a classic but a well deserved 3 points 👏
That is Chelsea’s fault actually.
Jesus is irreplaceable. The only thing left in his game is composure in one on one with the keeper. But I can never swap him for any striker for now. His ability as a front man is very rare and I am sure, even with Halaand, Pep would still wish he had him in his team.
At times we played some Amazing football. This team can only get better. The Process is Marching on! The “Aubamayeng Ambassadors” are really quiet. 🤫🤫
I think the style of play that Arsenal are playing is very reminiscent of the beautiful football that is always associated with Arsenal, crisp one touch football (How good was that today?!), but it also has an efficient and effective quality of Man City as well. That blend is so enjoyable to watch.
Btw, hoping Emery does wonders with Villa. I so want him to succeed.
And guess what, 2-nil, haha. Go Emery!!
Yeah,just saw that!😂
OT:Villa are 2-0 against Manure after less than 15 minutes!!😂
I shouted so loud at each goals, it was unreal.