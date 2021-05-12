Chelsea v Arsenal Team News & Predicted XI for London derby clash

Arsenal will make the short trip across London for their Premier League clash with Chelsea, and should have most of their squad available for the clash.
In Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference, he admitted that David Luiz was the only confirmed absentee for the clash, with him needing to be assessed over the coming weeks to see if he could return before the end of the campaign.
The Spaniard added that while the remainder of his squad is ‘in contention’ others also needed to be assessed before a decision was made on their selection.
“We have to see today, there were some issues over the weekend again,” Arteta said(via Arsenal.com). “We are playing every three days and there is no time to train yet, today is the first day so we will have to wait and see. Yes [there were] some injuries, yes.
“Well the situation with David [Luiz] is that he is not yet recovered, we will see how he does in the next few weeks. The rest are still in contention but we will have to see today how they come.”
Emile Smith Rowe appears to be one of those who will need monitoring, having limped off against West Brom at the weekend with a twinge in his hamstring.
Granit Xhaka pulled up in the warm-up to our Europa League draw with Villarreal last Thursday also, and could well make his return to action, as could Pablo Mari, who was ruled out at the weekend.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Ceballos
Saka Odegaard Aubameyang
Lacazette
With question marks over Mari, Xhaka and ESR, most of the team can be chosen without too much doubt.
Nicolas Pepe and Willian could of course be in contention again, and Bukayo Saka could drop in at left-back also depending on Tierney’s fitness also.
Naming Chelsea’s XI could be almost as difficult, especially in their attacking areas, but the above XI should at least get us on the scoresheet, and the team has shown it can raise the level against the tougher opposition.
Would the above team give you confidence of some sort of result in West London?
Patrick
We can no longer put our money on Arsenal, you only put your money where your mouth is. The most embarrassing and disappointing season I have ever seen in over my 25years of been a Gooner. People say most of our players are average at best, but no matter how average we are, do we deserve to be in such situation or position on the log? The difference is the manager. Arteta is shit.
It is what it is
Look at his follow novice at Juventus he can be dragging Juventus out of champions league with all their stars
I have lost interest in this season long ago
I never thought time will come when I enjoy other teams play than my team
Let’s remain optimistic and hope for a better future that’s all we can do HOPE
My money is on Arsenal to win tonight 2-1 as Chelsea have the FA Cup final at the weekend and I’m sure we can capitalise. COYG.
Well said Dec!
Guys 90% of the articles here give you the chance to have a pop at Arteta. Before you call me a Fan Boy, I am most definitely not, but it is what it is.
Any chance that occasionally we can talk about football and stop trolling?
It’s beyond belief that Arteta still has a job. Any other club would have sacked him at the beginning of the year but not us.
Its ironic that the so called players that are not performing are the ones he picks week in week out.
Having Edu and Arteta just shows that we have become a club with no ambition and with a total disregard for the fans and the history of AFC.
If Kroenke doesn’t sell and sticks with these useless people in strategic positions then the downward spiral will continence and he will devalue Arsenal.
What is now evident is that it’s rotten to the core at the club and the ones bearing the brunt of it is us fans like it always is, where we just pay the prices and endure the heartache.