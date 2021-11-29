Chelsea v Arsenal tie set to be rescheduled due to WCC commitments

Arsenal were set to go to Stamford Bridge on February 12, but the clash with Chelsea is now set to be rearranged.

The Blues are set to take on the FIFA World Club Cup competition this term, as Europe’s representative after winning the Champions League last season, and the tournament has now been scheduled to take place after January, the DailyMail reports.

Our clash will be one of at least two matches to be disrupted by the scheduling, with the west London club vying to win the competition for the first time, having been beaten by Corinthians the last time they qualified to participate.

The FA will now have to decide when is best to pencil in a date for the clash at Stamford Bridge in what could prove to be a crucial fixture for both sides, with us both having plenty to play for at present.

Chelsea of course hold top spot, despite having to settle for a draw at home to Man United at the weekend, and will likely be run to the wire by both Liverpool and City, while we are currently tied for fourth with West Ham as we hope to return to the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018.

It could be nice to play Thomas Tuchel’s side shortly after their trip to UAE, as they could well be suffering with injuries or fatigue after their trip, which could well give us a big boost as we look to deny them the three points.

Patrick