Chelsea vs Arsenal: Mudryk tells Shakhtar the club he wants to join

Arsenal and Chelsea are locked in a battle to sign Ukrainian talent Mykhailo Mudryk in this transfer window after the Blues made an entrance into the race.
The winger has had a good season and several clubs want to add him to their squad.
He has openly flirted with joining Arsenal and constantly likes posts talking about the move on Instagram, clearly demonstrating his desperation to complete the transfer.
However, Shakhtar Donetsk has rejected Arsenal’s offers so far in a clear sign they need more money to release him and that has opened the door for Chelsea to join the bidding.
However, a report in The Sun reveals that the Ukrainian has told his employers he only wants to join Arsenal.
He does not seem interested in holding talks with Chelsea and wants Shakhtar to reach an agreement with Arsenal instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been a stable club for some time now and it is clear to see that we are on the cusp of something great.
This is one reason why players will want to join us and Mudryk is no different from them.
The winger will be a superb addition to our squad if we add him to the group and it will be interesting to see how the negotiations end.
Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne
Just pay what they want, he’s clearly worth it and going to be worth more as he’s young and so talented, gapko as well I would give them what the want just to get him, I’m sick of arsenal ending up losing a player due to money ,remember Suarez at Liverpool,we lost our on him over a £ 1 wtf, arsenal should just pay for the players they want, the 2 I’ve heard is murdyk and rice there’s 2 players that are great ,kroenke cmon don’t leave it to the last days of the transfer league, were top and only need tweeked here and there and the league’s ours to lose honestly ,I still say a striker is a must that’s if murdyk isn’t coming to play that role or move martinelli to there with Jesus and murdyk on the wing. But whatever is going to happen please act quick hate this were linked with this and that and him and who else jeez just get the deals done please COYG
So we should just pay anything they ask for right? Good thing you’re not the one running the club. If we do that, given the flimsy way and excuse Shakhtar used for justifying his ridiculous pricetag, other clubs will begin to see us the way they see Man Utd. Whenever Man Utd wants a player, they are told an outrageous pricetag because clubs know they will always be so foolish to pay. We don’t want that. Mudryk should push them from his own end given the efforts Arsenal has put in
Spot on dgr.