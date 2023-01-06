Chelsea vs Arsenal: Mudryk tells Shakhtar the club he wants to join

Arsenal and Chelsea are locked in a battle to sign Ukrainian talent Mykhailo Mudryk in this transfer window after the Blues made an entrance into the race.

The winger has had a good season and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

He has openly flirted with joining Arsenal and constantly likes posts talking about the move on Instagram, clearly demonstrating his desperation to complete the transfer.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk has rejected Arsenal’s offers so far in a clear sign they need more money to release him and that has opened the door for Chelsea to join the bidding.

However, a report in The Sun reveals that the Ukrainian has told his employers he only wants to join Arsenal.

He does not seem interested in holding talks with Chelsea and wants Shakhtar to reach an agreement with Arsenal instead.

We have been a stable club for some time now and it is clear to see that we are on the cusp of something great.

This is one reason why players will want to join us and Mudryk is no different from them.

The winger will be a superb addition to our squad if we add him to the group and it will be interesting to see how the negotiations end.

