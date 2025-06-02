Chelsea wants to beat Arsenal to sign 20-year-old Bundesliga star

Jamie Gittens could be set for a return to England with the Premier League potentially his next destination, following an impressive season with Borussia Dortmund. The talented young attacker has continued to develop into a standout performer for the German side, particularly during their Champions League campaign, which saw them secure qualification for next season’s edition of the tournament.

Having gained prominence for his consistent performances and maturity on the pitch, Gittens is quickly emerging as one of Dortmund’s latest English success stories. The club has earned a strong reputation for recruiting young English talents and nurturing them into top-level players, as they did with Jadon Sancho. Gittens appears to be following a similar path and has undoubtedly caught the eye of several top Premier League sides.

Arsenal Keen to Bring Gittens Back to England

Arsenal is among the clubs showing strong interest in the attacker, having monitored his development in the Bundesliga. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer and believe Gittens represents the kind of high-potential signing that fits well with their long-term project under Mikel Arteta.

The 2023–24 season demonstrated the value of having young, dynamic players in the squad, and Gittens’ experience in top-level European competition adds another layer of appeal. While Borussia Dortmund would be happy to keep him, especially given his age and development curve, a move to England may tempt the player with a new challenge in a more familiar setting.

Chelsea Reportedly Lead the Race for His Signature

According to Metro Sport, Chelsea are currently leading the race to secure Gittens’ signature. The Blues, known for their aggressive recruitment of emerging talents, are understood to be making significant efforts to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Should they succeed, it would represent a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of adding him to their attacking ranks.

Gittens has proven his quality in one of Europe’s top leagues and appears well-suited to the demands of the Premier League. If Arsenal are serious about acquiring him, swift and decisive action may be required. Allowing such a prospect to slip through their grasp could be a missed opportunity in a highly competitive transfer window.

