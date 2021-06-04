Chelsea wants to reunite Arsenal star with Tuchel

Chelsea has been linked with a move for Arsenal goal machine, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker has been Arsenal’s most important player for the last three seasons and although the last campaign was a poor one for him, the Gunners still see him as an important part of their plans.

While Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, Chelsea won the Champions League, reached the final of the FA Cup and finished inside the top four.

The Blues are looking to build on that and they have prioritised signing a new striker.

Timo Werner has continued to underperform and The Telegraph names Aubameyang as one striker that they are considering a move for.

It says that the Blues are impressed by his goal-scoring ability and they are looking to reunite him with Thomas Tuchel.

They previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund before Aubameyang left for the Gunners at the start of 2018.

The report says the Blues wanted to sign him last summer but considered that he was too old.

It then adds Tuchel can make a case for signing him by pointing at his goal record under his management which is impressive.