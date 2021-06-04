Chelsea wants to reunite Arsenal star with Tuchel

Chelsea has been linked with a move for Arsenal goal machine, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabonese striker has been Arsenal’s most important player for the last three seasons and although the last campaign was a poor one for him, the Gunners still see him as an important part of their plans.
While Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, Chelsea won the Champions League, reached the final of the FA Cup and finished inside the top four.
The Blues are looking to build on that and they have prioritised signing a new striker.
Timo Werner has continued to underperform and The Telegraph names Aubameyang as one striker that they are considering a move for.
It says that the Blues are impressed by his goal-scoring ability and they are looking to reunite him with Thomas Tuchel.
They previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund before Aubameyang left for the Gunners at the start of 2018.
The report says the Blues wanted to sign him last summer but considered that he was too old.
It then adds Tuchel can make a case for signing him by pointing at his goal record under his management which is impressive.
I can’t see it myself although the link to Tuchel is there. Could make a nice change to see Chelsea take one of our ageing, expensive stars…
Personally feel that Lacazette fits our system better and dont think we should keep both.
If I could wave a magic wand and substitute Auba on his salary for Abraham on his, I’d be sorely tempted.
If it’s true let’s cash in and keep Laccazet give him 1more season renewal or max 2season but if not sell laccazet and buy a younger striker
Sell! Sell! Sell! We can’t be sentimental….it’s cost us so much in the past.
They renewed for Giroud, so I do not think it is true.
If true sell would be good.
His positional awareness and conversion rate is great. He was affected by his family circumstances and malaria…etc or our midfield is not able to create to him and he still managed 15 goals and 4 assists in 39 games which is not bad at all.
With that said, that he is a good player, I would still sell if a good deal came.
Chelsea aint as dumb as we are in making signings……my thought? just click bait rumor by sports bloggers