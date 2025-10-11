Chelsea wants to steal a match on Arsenal in a move for Serie A star

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs prepared to make an offer for Kenan Yildiz should there be any indication that Juventus are open to selling the talented forward. However, Chelsea is equally determined to secure the Turkish international’s signature, setting up what could become an intense transfer battle between the Premier League rivals.

Rising Star Drawing Major Attention

Yildiz has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in European football over recent seasons. The young forward has become a central figure at Juventus, where he wears the prestigious number ten shirt at the Allianz Stadium, a role traditionally reserved for the club’s most gifted players. Despite the pressure that comes with such a number, Yildiz has handled the responsibility with remarkable composure and confidence.

His technical ability, vision, and maturity on the pitch have caught the attention of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea. Known for his strong mentality and commitment, Yildiz continues to impress both domestically and internationally with Turkiye. Juventus have long viewed him as a key part of its future, but uncertainty surrounding his contract situation has prompted growing interest from abroad.

Arsenal and Chelsea Preparing Their Moves

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea already submitted a significant bid for Yildiz during the summer transfer window, which Juventus rejected. However, the report claims that the Blues remain eager to complete a deal and are preparing another offer in an effort to finalise the transfer ahead of Arsenal. Chelsea are said to be aware of Arsenal’s strong interest and hope to act quickly to gain an advantage in the race for the forward’s signature.

For Arsenal, a move for Yildiz would align with their strategy of investing in talented young players capable of contributing immediately while offering long-term potential. The club are expected to test Juventus’s resolve in the next summer window if Yildiz continues his fine form.

Juventus, meanwhile, may eventually be forced to consider offers if the contract talks with the player’s representatives continue to stall. The club values Yildiz highly, but a sufficiently large proposal could tempt them to sell. As the situation develops, the battle between Arsenal and Chelsea for one of Europe’s brightest young stars looks set to intensify, with both clubs keen to make a decisive move before the next transfer window.

