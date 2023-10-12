Chelsea will battle Arsenal for Toney despite interest in Osimhen

Arsenal is set to face competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of Ivan Toney, as both clubs are actively searching for a top striker.

Chelsea has been grappling with scoring issues this season, particularly after allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan. They have been in the market for a top striker, and Victor Osimhen of Napoli has emerged as their primary target in recent weeks.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea has also shown interest in Toney, who appears to be keen on a move to Arsenal. Toney’s experience in the Premier League makes him a potential option for Chelsea, especially if they encounter difficulties securing Osimhen.

This scenario sets the stage for a potential bidding war between the two clubs for Toney’s signature, which could result in a substantial transfer fee for Brentford when the player eventually departs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can tell that Chelsea is more than happy to splash the cash on the players they want, so it should bother us that they also like Toney.

The Brentford man is one of the finest attackers in England now and we should push to sign him in January instead of waiting until the end of the term, knowing he may move to another club before then.

