Arsenal News Gooner News

Chelsea will be without two key men against Arsenal

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be without two key players when they face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues are fully aware of the importance of this fixture. Victory is essential for their ambitions, while Arsenal equally cannot afford defeat, heightening the tension surrounding a contest between two direct rivals with significant objectives. Both sides have had a full week to prepare, leaving little room for fatigue to be cited as an excuse.

In the reverse fixture, Chelsea may feel they could have secured a positive result had they not been reduced to ten men. However, they have since had two further opportunities to overcome Arsenal this season and were unsuccessful on both occasions. That record will add further motivation as they seek to alter the narrative in this latest encounter.

Rosenior targeting response

Liam Rosenior continues to familiarise himself with his squad and refine his approach. Having already been beaten twice by Arsenal, he will be determined to demonstrate progress and resilience in this fixture. The manager has been backed to guide Chelsea into the top four, and securing a result in such a high-profile match could prove pivotal in keeping them in contention for that objective.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Injury concerns confirmed

Like many Premier League clubs, Chelsea has had to contend with injury setbacks. The situation has once again impacted their preparations for this match.

As reported by Chelsea’s official website, the manager confirmed the absence of two players, stating, ‘Estevao, unfortunately, will be out for a little bit longer but Jamie Gittens is progressing really well in terms of his rehab.

‘Cucu is progressing really well but he won’t be available for Sunday. Hopefully, we get him back in as soon as possible.’

Those absences could influence team selection and tactical plans, adding another layer of complexity to an already significant contest.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s summer arrival wants to leave the club already
Havertz
Mikel Arteta delivers fitness update on three Arsenal stars
Mikel Arteta
“We have earned the right,” Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League draw
Posted by

Tags Estevao Marc Cucurella

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors