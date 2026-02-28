Chelsea will be without two key men against Arsenal

Chelsea will be without two key players when they face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues are fully aware of the importance of this fixture. Victory is essential for their ambitions, while Arsenal equally cannot afford defeat, heightening the tension surrounding a contest between two direct rivals with significant objectives. Both sides have had a full week to prepare, leaving little room for fatigue to be cited as an excuse.

In the reverse fixture, Chelsea may feel they could have secured a positive result had they not been reduced to ten men. However, they have since had two further opportunities to overcome Arsenal this season and were unsuccessful on both occasions. That record will add further motivation as they seek to alter the narrative in this latest encounter.

Rosenior targeting response

Liam Rosenior continues to familiarise himself with his squad and refine his approach. Having already been beaten twice by Arsenal, he will be determined to demonstrate progress and resilience in this fixture. The manager has been backed to guide Chelsea into the top four, and securing a result in such a high-profile match could prove pivotal in keeping them in contention for that objective.

Injury concerns confirmed

Like many Premier League clubs, Chelsea has had to contend with injury setbacks. The situation has once again impacted their preparations for this match.

As reported by Chelsea’s official website, the manager confirmed the absence of two players, stating, ‘Estevao, unfortunately, will be out for a little bit longer but Jamie Gittens is progressing really well in terms of his rehab.

‘Cucu is progressing really well but he won’t be available for Sunday. Hopefully, we get him back in as soon as possible.’

Those absences could influence team selection and tactical plans, adding another layer of complexity to an already significant contest.