Chelsea will make a concession to help them beat Arsenal to defender

Arsenal could secure the signing of Jeremy Jacquet if he remains at Rennes until the end of the season, potentially beating Chelsea to his signature, even though the Blues have already opened discussions to bring him in. The French defender is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Europe, and a move for him could mirror the success Arsenal experienced with William Saliba.

Top English clubs, including Liverpool, have been monitoring Jacquet closely, which partly explains Chelsea’s urgency to complete a deal this month. Despite their efforts, negotiations have yet to be finalised, as Rennes appear to prefer retaining the defender until the summer transfer window. Chelsea’s objective to strengthen their defensive options has intensified their pursuit, but they are aware that waiting until the summer could invite greater competition for Jacquet’s signature.

Chelsea’s Concession

According to Metro Sports, Chelsea are now reportedly open to allowing Jacquet to finish the current season on loan at Rennes, provided the French club agree to sell him immediately. This approach would guarantee that they secure his long-term services while avoiding immediate disruption to Rennes’ campaign. The arrangement reflects Chelsea’s strategic adjustment to ensure they maintain a competitive advantage over other interested clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Interest

Arsenal have been tracking Jacquet as a potential alternative to Marc Guehi. The Gunners are aware of his quality and see him as a player capable of making an impact in defence both now and in the future. However, Chelsea’s current position makes it likely that Arsenal would need to act decisively if they hope to sign him before the summer.

With Rennes open to a short-term loan and Chelsea seeking an early transfer, the race for Jacquet is now finely balanced. His decision to stay at Rennes until the season’s end could prove pivotal in determining whether Arsenal can add another highly rated young defender to their squad ahead of next season.