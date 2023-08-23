Chelsea will not pay what Arsenal wants for Balogun

Chelsea has now entered the fray as the latest club to express interest in securing the signature of Folarin Balogun, as Arsenal aims to find a new home for the American striker.

Following a productive loan spell at Reims where he emerged as a key contributor with double-digit goals, Balogun returned to Arsenal for the current transfer window.

Several clubs, including Inter Milan and AS Monaco, have previously shown interest in acquiring him. The latest addition to this list is Chelsea, a club that has been actively searching for a new striker throughout the transfer window.

With a reported asking price of £50 million from Arsenal to secure Balogun’s services, Chelsea appears hesitant to meet this valuation, reports 90mins. Despite recent lavish spending on new players, Chelsea reportedly does not deem Balogun’s potential worth the stated price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

£50m is a huge fee to pay for a player who has not proven himself in England and we can understand why Chelsea will not pay up.

Hopefully, he gets a suitor that will meet our asking price or come close to doing so.