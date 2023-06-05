Chelsea willing to pay more to beat Arsenal in the race for midfielder

Despite Arsenal being considered the favourites to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Chelsea is refusing to give up on their pursuit of the midfielder.

Arsenal had attempted to secure Caicedo’s signature in the January transfer window but had their bids rejected by Brighton. However, Caicedo has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arsenal, and now the Gunners only need to reach an agreement with Brighton to complete the transfer.

Nevertheless, Chelsea is looking to potentially hijack the deal and is pushing to sign Caicedo, thereby thwarting Arsenal’s plans. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea is willing to offer more money than their London rivals to secure the services of the Ecuadorian star.

This situation mirrors a previous incident when Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s move for Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, can fend off Chelsea’s advances this time and secure Caicedo’s signature as initially intended.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is a top midfielder and we cannot miss out on him, especially if we will offload Granit Xhaka.

However, if we are serious, we must be prepared to spend a lot of money to add him to our squad because the interest from Chelsea will automatically drive up his transfer fee.

