Chelsea win at the Emirates despite controversy as Arsenal equaliser ignored

Chelsea will take a 2-1 win away from the Emirates today in the first of three Mind Series matches, but Arsenal will feel very hard done-by after scoring late into the match.
The scoreline should have read as 2-2 after Joe Willock scored off the crossbar, only for the linesman to be in the wrong place to confirm the goal.
No doubt Chelsea fans will claim that the camera angle was in the wrong place to emphatically insist that the ball was across the line, but deep down, they know.
Both sides fielded strong sides for today’s pre-season friendly, with a near-full strength starting XI from our side, and the fixture actually turned out to be a reasonable exciting affair.
We started the match brightly, piling plenty of pressure on our rivals back line, whilst the Blues were looking deadly on the counter-attack, and they eventually broke the deadlock after dispossessing us in midfield and quickly firing the ball long to Time Werner who ran into space before finding Kai Havertz free on the edge of the box, and there was little complaints about his tidy finish.
Emile Smith Rowe had our best opportunity of the 45, moving into space just outside the box before trying to place his effort into the bottom corner, only to be denied by the post.
Ben White came off the bench at the break to make his Arsenal debut, and had a composed first appearance in our famous red and white despite very little time training with the squad having completed his move on Friday.
Granit Xhaka did level the score during the second half, getting his head onto Nicolas Pepe’s corner, but being level was short-lived as Tammy Abraham, who is currently being linked with a move to the Emirates put his side back ahead only three minutes later.
The English striker almost gave Chelsea a third also, only for his seemingly selfish attempt to score another denying his side a goal, when he could have played his team-mate in, but the big talking point has to be Joe Willock’s strike, which clearly looked to cross the line when bouncing down off the crossbar.
The goal would have seen Arsenal level at 2-2, and set up an exciting final 10 minutes of action, but it wasn’t counted.
There was plenty to get excited about today despite the result, with many of the players looking sharp and close to being ready for the return to action in two weeks, and who could complain about a 2-2 draw with Champions League winners Chelsea at this point?
Shouldn’t worry because it’s only pre season but I’m worried… Not much has changed and we still have all the liabilities we’ve had last season.. oh well onto sniper 3d 😂
If we are being honest we should have had 2 but Chelsea could easily have had 4 or 5 goals.
Leno cant play out from the back, not sure why MA keeps trying to force that tactic. Poor management.
ESR looked good but I have a growing concern that he’s rarely in the CAM position. If you watch our games the center of the field is almost always empty, really need him to drift wide a little lessin my opinion.
Goalkeeping error again, good though but we need a game reader like Martin Odegaard, Maddison James even a new goalkeeper.
Saw the game, not impressed with the defenders a bit. All giving away silly ball in silly areas, that’s why we lost.
Though it’s preseason, nothing to moan about.
Hope they’ll be better in 2 weeks time.
Leno, Bellerin, still shaky. Unreliable players.
Aubaneyang, wasteful as usual. Seems like the Auba we used to know before extension, is dead.
ESR, this season will be his real breakthrough!
With Parteys injury Xhaka sure to stay. Im fine with that, just everyone remember that therefore we wont get any fee for him and we will make massive financial loss on him.
White prevented certain goal, more of this!
Willock looks deadly. I think he needs to stay.
So, still require new CAM, DM/CM, ST, RB and GK. Otherwise we can already forfeit top 4 hopes.
And the moaning as started already see it’s not only me
You can moan all you like mate
It’s against site rules .
Didn’t see the game but the vibe is it’s very much the same old MA and Arsenal..
Hope Partey’s injury isn’t too serious. 12 days until the season starts, don’t fancy going to Brentford without him
The problem with saying it’s only preseason is that it soon morphs into the new season then it’s” Oh it’s only the first game “ continue continue ….
I’m more concerned about where these players that Arteta and edu told us they had identified before the season finished are .
Because by my reckoning we have signed 2 back ups and a defender to replace an out going defender , no upgrades have of yet which is surely what they spoke about when they said they had identified players to take us back up the table .
As for the match pretty much same old ….countless side ways passing with no end destination.
Worry about partey and Auba looks like he’s already played a full season .
Completely agree, Dan!
After the terrible season we had and the talk coming from Edu and MA about what they were going to do to fix it you have to feel a lack of confidence or hope starting the new season..
We need to make just 2 signings.
1. Aouar(30m pounds)
2. Bernardo Silva.(45m pounds)
Both Thomas Partey and Tierney should be on the bench for the upcoming season. We can’t afford long term injuries to the duo.
Two other players deserve a place on the bench: Lacazette and Aubameyang.
Balogun should start ahead of laca and Auba. To make a statement of intent. No favourites.
A 4141 formation
Chambers White Gabriel Tavares
Lokonga
Pepe ESR Aouar Saka
Balogun
Martinelli should rotate with Balogun
ESR, Aouar, Willock, Pepe Saka, Silva.
Nketiah and Reis Nelson should go on loan
Sell Willian to Barca or any serie A club
Bring Torrera Back.
We have to switch to a 4141 formation.
Flattering scoreline to us to be fair. Very few decent moments in the game for us.
Same sideways passing and no direction when playing. Still no style of play whatsoever. Auba needs to be sold. Defensive tactics ffom MA were shocking especially Holding.
Pros
Some players are willing to showcase their strength this season….
The new players looks decent (lokonga and Tavares). White can only improve the back line.
Cons
Some deadwood are still here.
Playing from the back is not looking good and Leno is putting a lot of pressure to defenders and himself.
Hopefully we improve on the cons this season
Gift Elneny to Al-Ahli, loan bellerin with an option to buy,tell Amn rightback or you are sold and buy a creative Midfielder