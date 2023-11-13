Chelsea Women should watch out as Arsenal are “developing” into true WSL title challengers

What a game between Leicester Women and Arsenal Women!

By halftime, the Gunners were trailing Leicester 2-0, thanks to quick-fire goals from Sam Tierney and Janice Cayman. However, the Gunner women were transformed in the second half. I’m not sure what Jonas Eidevall told the team at half-time, but it worked.

His team was a different animal in the second half; they were intense, eager to pile pressure on the Foxes. Cloe Lacasse (49), Alessia Russo (52), Caitlin Foord (58), and Victoria Pelova (61) had scored for the Gunners 16 minutes into the second half. By the 70th minute, a 4-2 victory would have been a pleasant day at the office for the Gunners, but Stina Blackstenius (75) and Lina Hurtig (90+8) had other plans as they also added their names to the scoresheet.

The victory was memorable, but it also exemplified the progress Jonas Eidevall is making with his squad, which he significantly bolstered over the summer.

The Gunner women are improving by the day, as Jonas Eidevall admitted before the Leicester game. The Swede, via Arsenal.com, said: “I see as a team that we’re going to develop during the season. We’re far from a finished product, and if we use the time in the right way, we’re definitely going to be able to develop and grow, and that’s what I think you can see from this Arsenal side, because the players have been training very well, applying themselves, and we go from game to game and learn new things. We develop together. Do we have room for more development? Absolutely.”

Arsenal’s opponents should be afraid of them because they are starting to click, and with most other top women’s team dropping points this weekend, it looks like Arsenal are “developing” into the one team that can challenge Chelsea Women for the WSL title this season.

Watch out Emma, Jonas is setting his sights on taking your crown!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell