Chelsea wouldn’t have allowed Abraham to ‘go to Arsenal’ claims former PL star

Carlton Palmer claims that Chelsea would not have allowed Tammy Abraham to join Arsenal this summer, but I’m not so sure.

While on the pitch and amongst the fanbases there is a strong rivalry, when it comes to players moving between the clubs, there has been plenty.

In recent years, we have seen Willian, Petr Cech and David Luiz all make the move from west London to north, while William Gallas and Lassana Diarra also made the switch before that, while we have also seen Olivier Giroud and Ashley Cole move in the opposite direction also.

With Tammy reported to have been made available for transfer this summer, and with us looking to freshen up our attack, it would have been a shrewd move by our club to invest in his signing, but we ultimately failed to offload any of our strike-force before the window closed.

Palmer doesn’t believe that the Gunners would have allowed him to make that switch however.

Palmer told the Football FanCast: “I’m pleased the guy went and played his football. I don’t think Chelsea would have let him go to Arsenal, out of choice because of the rivalry and so forth.

“For Chelsea, from the club’s point of view, they’re happy for him to go abroad. I’m pleased for Tammy.”

