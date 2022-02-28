Chelsea’s exhaustive Carabo Cup final loss could help Arsenal in top four race

Chelsea is one of Arsenal’s rivals for a place in the top four and their exhausting penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup yesterday may have helped the Gunners.

The Blues played out a goalless draw after 120 minutes before losing the trophy to Liverpool on penalties.

It was a bitter way to end a game where they had the best chances, and it will surely affect them.

Express Sport reveals some information that means Arsenal could have an upper hand over them in the race for a place in the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been kicked out of all other competitions apart from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remains in the Champions League and the FA Cup as well as the EPL.

This means Arsenal will have more than enough time to rest and will not be in action until they face Watford on the 6th of next month.

But Chelsea will hardly have the chance to rest as they face Luton Town in the FA Cup on the 2nd and Burnley on the 5th of March in the Premier League.

This fixture pile-up could make the Blues struggle to win more games and we can close the 5 points gap between us now, even though they have played a game more.