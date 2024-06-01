Chelsea’s failed offer boosts Arsenal’s chance to sign striker

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, and Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing him.
The Nigerian striker has been outstanding for Napoli over the last two seasons, and it’s anticipated he will leave the Italian club before the start of the next term.
Arsenal has been monitoring him closely over the past two seasons and appears poised to finally secure his signature.
However, they are not the only top club vying for Osimhen’s services, as Chelsea has also expressed interest in him.
The Blues attempted to secure a deal by offering a swap involving Romelu Lukaku, hoping to reunite the Belgian with Antonio Conte. However, Napoli rejected this proposal and insisted that Osimhen’s full release clause must be paid.
With this setback for Chelsea, Il Matino suggests that Arsenal now has an opportunity to pursue Osimhen, and it’s expected that the Gunners will make their move soon.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in European football over the last few seasons and it is exciting to picture him in an Arsenal shirt.
However, his release clause is a significant sum and we might not be able to pay it to sign the striker.
Osihmen is the ONLY striker Arsenal should pursue this summer.🙂
Pep Guardiola is building a Juggernaut and They could win the EPL 10x if not checkmated.
With Klopp and Pochettino gone, Arteta is the Experienced Manager that can challenge him.
And Only Osihmen can Help Arteta do this, just like Ronaldo helped Mourinho to checkmate Guardiola in La liga.
Arteta should not use his Havertz favouritism to Disappoint Arsenal Fans plz.