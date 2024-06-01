Chelsea’s failed offer boosts Arsenal’s chance to sign striker

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, and Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing him.

The Nigerian striker has been outstanding for Napoli over the last two seasons, and it’s anticipated he will leave the Italian club before the start of the next term.

Arsenal has been monitoring him closely over the past two seasons and appears poised to finally secure his signature.

However, they are not the only top club vying for Osimhen’s services, as Chelsea has also expressed interest in him.

The Blues attempted to secure a deal by offering a swap involving Romelu Lukaku, hoping to reunite the Belgian with Antonio Conte. However, Napoli rejected this proposal and insisted that Osimhen’s full release clause must be paid.

With this setback for Chelsea, Il Matino suggests that Arsenal now has an opportunity to pursue Osimhen, and it’s expected that the Gunners will make their move soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in European football over the last few seasons and it is exciting to picture him in an Arsenal shirt.

However, his release clause is a significant sum and we might not be able to pay it to sign the striker.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…