Chelsea boss Graham Potter has come under fire for his positive comments on Arsenal after seeing his side lose 1-0 to their London rivals.

The Gunners have started the new season in top form, winning all-but two of their Premier League games since the 2022-23 campaign begun. Whilst we have earned admirers from many for our style of play, former midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed that rival managers shouldn’t be praising their performances against them, singling out Graham Potter for his admiration of his former side in defeat.

“I listened to the interview after, all he did was talk about Arsenal and how good they are. You can’t do that, you’re at Chelsea,” Parlour exclaimed.

“This is Arsenal vs Chelsea. Chelsea have won multiple trophies over the years, the standards are so high.

“That’s the problem you’ve got. You can’t be coming out and praising the other team. They didn’t lay a glove on Arsenal.

“How many times did Arsenal nick the ball back when [Chelsea] players were looking up, and there’s no movement, there’s no-one running in behind? They can nick the ball back and then suddenly you’re back at Chelsea’s back four again.”

Chelsea were definitely made to look second best in their own stadium at the weekend, and Potter should be frustrated with how his side were made to look inferior to us. At the same time, it is hard not to appreciate just how well we are playing at present, and if we can continue that for the remainder of the campaign then we could well win a number of major trophies.

Would you be annoyed to hear Arteta talk positively about an opponent after defeat against a rival?

Patrick

