Chelsea’s striker bid could prove vital to Arsenal’s transfer plans

Martin Odegaard is claimed to be keen on staying in the same city as fellow countryman Erling Haaland, and Chelsea’s bid to land him could help Arsenal.

The 22 year-old arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January, and has earned a regular starting role in North London. The club are now believed to be keen on extending his stay at the Emirates beyond the summer, and his parent club’s stance is uncertain at present.

EuroSport claims that the player would be heartbroken should he not get a fair chance to prove himself with parent club Real Madrid, but adds that he is keen on living in the same city as fellow international Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is believed to be in the shop window at present, with Mino Raiola and the player’s father said to be visiting a number of clubs as they go in search of the Borussia Dortmund star’s future club.

Chelsea are claimed to be amongst the clubs who hold an interest in landing Haaland, and their bid could well allow Odegaard to live closeby with his international counterpart by staying at the Emirates beyond the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be pursuing a permanent deal or another loan deal for next season, but if Odegaard is yet to give up on playing Real, and Madrid are yet to be convinced he is ready to stake a claim for a first-team role, I believe another loan could well be possible.

Patrick