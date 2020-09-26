Chelsea’s transfer move might get Arsenal their man

Chelsea will make one last move for West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice and that might pave the way for Jorginho to move to Arsenal, reports Mirror Sports.

Jorginho is admired by Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard was a part of the coaching staff at Manchester City when the Blues beat them to the signature of the Brazil-born Italian international in 2018.

The Spaniard has now made him an alternative target to Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

He has played the last two Premier League games for Chelsea, but their continuous pursuit of Rice might see him get sacrificed.

Frank Lampard has long admired Rice, who was in Chelsea’s youth system before being let go by the Blues.

The arrival of Rice may spell the end of Jorginho’s first-team action at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues need a lot of money to convince West Ham to sell and they might sell Jorginho to Arsenal first.

Arsenal is closing in on Aouar, but they are still far behind in terms of the fee demanded by Lyon, if Jorginho became available on a cheap, the Gunners might land him instead.

This has been a largely impressive transfer window for Arsenal and it will be interesting to see which of their midfield targets finally joins them.