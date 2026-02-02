Chelsea’s West Ham comeback a reality check for Arsenal ahead of Tuesday

On Tuesday night, Arsenal have the chance to reach their first cup final in six years. Holding a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg, the Gunners are strong favourites to book their place in the EFL Cup final for the ninth time in the club’s history.

Having gone 33 years without lifting England’s second domestic cup, there has been a growing sense that this season could finally bring an end to that wait. Reaching the final would represent clear progress on last year, while also easing nerves and addressing any lingering mental blocks linked to the club’s recent trophy drought.

Chelsea confidence cannot be ignored

Standing in Arsenal’s way is a Chelsea side growing in confidence under Liam Rosenior. If the Gunners needed reminding that the tie is far from over, Chelsea’s comeback victory against West Ham United at the weekend provided exactly that.

The Blues scored three second half goals to overturn the deficit, showing both resilience and attacking threat. Having rested several key players, Rosenior’s timely second half changes proved decisive. Coupled with a similar comeback achieved in Italy days earlier, Chelsea will arrive at the Emirates believing another turnaround is possible.

Recent form and the first leg meeting underline that Chelsea possess the attacking quality to cause problems. Arsenal will need to remain focused and disciplined to ensure their advantage is not eroded.

Why Arsenal still hold the upper hand

Despite the warning signs, much still points toward an Arsenal victory. Chelsea’s only defeat under Rosenior came against the Gunners in the first leg, while Arsenal have lost just one home match all season, the recent 3-2 defeat to United.

Arsenal also appear to be hitting form at the right moment, winning their last two matches comfortably ahead of this decisive fixture. In addition, the Gunners benefited from a less demanding weekend outing, a small but potentially important factor given the short turnaround.

All signs suggest Arsenal are well placed to finish the job, but Tuesday night will require composure and intensity from the first whistle.

Do you have any concerns about the Chelsea tie, or is this Arsenal’s night to book a long awaited cup final place?

Benjamin Kenneth

