Chiellini reveals what English fans tell him about his tackle on Saka

Giorgio Chiellini was one of the key players who helped Italy win Euro 2020, though he was involved in a controversial moment during the final when he arguably should have been sent off for a foul on Bukayo Saka.

Now retired and working at Juventus, the former defender is often remembered for a famous incident in the final, where he pulled Saka back as the Arsenal winger appeared to have broken free. Saka was heading towards goal and could have either scored or set up a clear chance for a teammate.

However, Chiellini’s foul resulted in only a free-kick for England, with the Italian defender escaping a red card. Many England fans believed it was a clear red card offense, and to this day, they remind him of the incident whenever they see him.

The defender was speaking about his career recently and that was one of the subject being discussed. He said, as quoted by Juventus News24:

“Every Englishman I meet keeps telling me it’s red”

Saka could have scored or created a simple chance for his teammate to score in that game, so England fans are right to believe that should have been a red card.

The attacker was still a key member of the England team that reached the final of Euro 2024 and would hope to win the next edition.

